Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers a Strong Message to Titans’ Defense

After a dominating win against the Kansas Chiefs last week, the Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, a matchup that is largely considered to be another AFC “revenge” game.

The primetime matchup between the Bills and the Titans will mark the fourth time these two teams have played one another in the past four seasons. While the Bills won two of the tilts, the Titans straight-up stomped all over quarterback Josh Allen and company last season, winning 42-16.

While the Bills took a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 this season, they’ve been undefeated since. Helping propel the Bills to the top of almost every NFL power rankings, the emergence of yet another powerhouse receiver, tight end Dawson Knox.

Dawson Knox talked about how great a throw Josh Allen made on his 53 yard TD catch. "The whole time it's in the air, I'm like 'gotta catch it, gotta catch it, gotta catch it'."#Bills pic.twitter.com/GbDWwXE3vG — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 11, 2021

Knox, 24, who was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, is having a legit breakout season. During the Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs, he caught three passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, his fourth touchdown in four straight games. Thus far this season, the Ole Miss alum has caught 18 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns.

While most opponents focus on limiting wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley, defenses still seem to sleep on Knox, which is not a bad problem Allen, but perplexing nonetheless.

During a press conference on Thursday, Allen was asked to comment on how Knox continues to fly under the radar, and Titans defense better take note.

“Josh Allen asked when defenses are gonna start focusing on Dawson Knox. His response: ‘They should,'” Allen said, per News 4 Bufallo’s Matt Parrino.

Yahoo! Sports reporter Eric Edholm agrees that the connection between Allen and Knox can be dangerous for opposing teams. “It’s Knox’s improved chemistry with Josh Allen that has us very bullish on his future. Earning the trust of one of the league’s better young quarterbacks is a crucial development, and Knox could continue to flourish as a pass-catching standout in a high-flying offense.”

NFL Listed Knox as One of the Top 10 Most Surprising Performances This Season

While we’re only heading into Week 6, Knox has done enough to receive accolades from NFL.com‘s Nick Shook’s “Top 10 Surprising Performances So Far,” on October 14.

Shook called the Bills “perhaps the most complete team in the NFL at this point,” the tight end’s performance has been a jaw-dropper:

Knox is on pace to smash his previous career-high for receiving yardage (388, set in his rookie season in 2019)… Knox has evolved from a traditional tight end who might make a key grab every once in a while to a legitimate option in an offense filled with them. (Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, anyone?) Defenses might want to be extra careful to not allow him to slip into open space for another episode of Dawson’s Leak.

Allen Is Dominant in Primetime Matchups

Josh Allen with his 3rd TD through the air 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ECt6dvTZDm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2021

Containing Knox, unfortunately for the Titans, is just one weapon the defense needs to shut down in order to beat the Bills. While Tennessee has one of the best running backs in the entire league, Derrick Henry, Buffalo has Allen, who statistically shines in primetime games.

Allen has won five of the Bills’ last six primetime games, throwing for 16 touchdowns with a passing rating of 106.2, as reported by Bills Wire.

“I know Josh is a tireless worker, he works to improve and obviously he’s improved every year that he’s been here and that’s what you hope for any player,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “But he’s a special kind of guy when you talk about commitment and dedication to a craft, leadership with your teammates, and laying it on the line.”

