Bills GM Sends a Strong Message About Trading QB Josh Allen

Even the slightest whisper of the Buffalo Bills possibly considering trading Josh Allen would cause street riots in Orchard Park, so when general manager Brandon Beane was asked about making a deal for superstar quarterback — he shut it down real quick.

Beane appeared on Pat McAfee’s podcast on Monday, March 21, and the show’s host attempted to casually throw out a trade proposal for the $258 million man.

“Off the record, act like nobody’s listening. Nobody. Just between. us,” McAfee said. “You send Josh Allen to the Colts… and we’ll give you… whatever you want. We doing that?”

In response, Beane laughed. “I would trade myself before I traded Josh,’ he replied.

You send Josh Allen to the Colts & we'll give you whatever you want. "I would trade myself before I traded Josh" 😂😂 ~Brandon Beane#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/11fyCwX3bY — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 21, 2022

Earlier on The Pat McAfee Show, Beane discussed how Allen is the core centerpiece of the team, and how he’s earned the right to have a say in who the team signs.

McAfee asked/a> specifically, “Like OJ Howard, you guys brought him in. Incredibly talented tight end. Do you guys have those conversations with [Allen]? Is he too young? Does he not want to be a part of that? How do you balance the entire thing of respecting his opinion but not putting too much on him at this young age in his career?

Beane mentions that sometimes he talks to Allen three times a day depending on what going on, so the 25-year-old is very locked in, according to the GM.

“Josh is great. We have conversations… more on offensive players than anything – but how he views certain guys, not only as players but in the locker room, what’s their leadership level – what are things that maybe I don’t see from my seat that a player brings intangible.”

Beane Said Allen Helped Recruit Miller From the Golf Course

Beane mentioned that Allen is closely involved when it comes to decisions on offensive players, but he’s also become a major voice when it comes to snagging big names in free agency.

The Bills nearly broke the Internet when they made the surprise announcement that eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller was heading to Buffalo last week, and Beane told McAfree that Allen was FaceTiming the two-time Super Bowl champion from the golf course to seal the deal.

Throughout his 11-year career, Miller recorded a total of 115.5 sacks, 233 quarterback hits, 154 tackles for a loss, 27 forced fumbles, 22 passes defended and two interceptions, per Bills Wire, and will no doubt offer the team’s defense a massive boost.

After the outside linebacker inked his deal with the Bills, Miller said working with a team led by Allen was a huge part of the draw that ultimately got him to leave the Los Angeles Rams.

“Josh Allen is a creature,” Miller said. “He’s a beast. He makes every throw on the football field. He’s big and strong. The aspect that I love about [Allen] the most is his ability to get guys to play at an ability they wouldn’t normally play at… It’s Josh Allen’s ability to make these guys feel like superheroes and I was a fan of that for sure.”

Allen Was Given a Heads Up Before Buffalo Signed QB Case Keenum Keenum & Matt Barkley

Bills quarterback room is officially now: Josh Allen

Case Keenum

Matt Barkley https://t.co/O0XDQRADUW — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 21, 2022

Beane mentioned last season that he called Allen for his opinion before signing Mitch Trubisky as the team’s backup quarterback, and he did the same thing before deciding on trading with the Cleveland Browns to land new backup Case Keenum and Matt Barkley.

“He and Matt are very close friends, Beane said of Allen and Barkley.

“So, we talk. And again, Josh is cool he understands sometimes that he may mention a player and I say for whatever reason we can’t do it. I think he respects that we can shoot the s***, go back and forth, this is kind of what we’re thinking… are there any issues you’ve hears about this player if it’s somebody that we’re acquiring from another team.”

