Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Trolls NFC East

The Buffalo Bills haven’t won the AFC East since 1995, but for the first time in a long time, they are in a position to do just that.

For the second straight season, the Bills are 8-3 and they currently lead the division by a game over the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots are in the rearview mirror and the New York Jets are, well, the New York Jets.

Although the Bills are off to a great start, they know that eight wins won’t win them the division, especially with the Dolphins sitting at 7-4.

On Friday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared on the Pat McAfee show with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and he made it clear that he and his teammates know that they can’t rest on their laurels. He also threw some shots at another division where eight wins might get you a division title this season.

"Why not us? But again we're sitting at 8-3 & 8 wins doesn't win you the division unless you're in the NFC east…" 😂😂😂@JoshAllenQB on the #Bills leading the #AFCEast #BillsMafia #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/cLxpFihYzo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 4, 2020

Heading into Week 13, not one team in the NFC East has more than four wins, and all four teams, the New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles are all within a game of each other.

The Eagles won the division last season with a record of 9-7 and the Cowboys won the division in 2018 with a record of 10-6.

For the past several years, the Bills have had to deal with the New England Patriots and their domination of the AFC East. They’ve won the division every year since 2008 with double-digit wins.

Bills On Track to Win AFC East

Bills fans have been waiting a long time for another AFC East title. Between 1988 and 1995, the Bills won six of them, including four straight, 1988-91. Now the Bills are back on track to take control of the division and that’s become a part of the culture in Buffalo.

“In all seriousness, coach McDermott preaches playoff caliber,” Allen said during his interview with McAfee. “Our goal is to get into the playoffs and once you get into the playoffs anyone has a chance to win it. The easiest way to get into the playoffs is to win your division and that’s been our goal and our mindset since we set foot back here in August.”

The Buffalo Bills haven’t lost an AFC East game this season and have outscored their divisional opponents 100-76 and have averaged 25 points per game.

Josh Allen Reveals His Longest Throw

The question has always been asked and Allen delivered an answer on Friday.

Since joining the league, Allen’s arm strength has always been noted. He’s lacked the accuracy sometimes, but the strength has always been there. He actually tried to throw a ball out of Bills Stadium last year after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Here's my look at how close Josh Allen came to throwing the ball out of the stadium. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/2XSXuOTYeL — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 20, 2019

McAfee officially asked what Allen’s longest recorded throw was on Friday and Allen said that during his time at Wyoming he threw a ball 83 yards.

