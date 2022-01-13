Bills QB Josh Allen Should Take Viagra for Playoff Game: ESPN Analyst

One of the biggest storylines leading up to the Buffalo Bills‘ AFC Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, January 15, is the predicted weather report.

With temperatures expected in the single-digits at Highmark Stadium by the 8:15 p.m. kickoff, Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealing he suffers from poor circulation, and the team’s minimal options at running back — it’s an important topic to discuss.

While it may sound superfluous noting how cold it will be in Buffalo in January, Allen’s accuracy takes a huge dip in inclement weather. The Athletic‘s Matthew Fairburn reported, “Allen has played five games in his career where the temperature at kickoff was 31 degrees or colder. The Bills are 3-2 in those games, and Allen has a completion percentage of 50.3 percent with 883 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.”

While bad weather will obviously affect the Patriots’ performance as well, “the difference is the Bills lean on their passing game a lot more than the Patriots do,” Fairburn noted.

ESPN Analyst & Ex-NFL Linebacker Said Allen Should Take Viagra to Stay Warm

“Josh Allen listening? Can people get this message to him? Vi-a-gra. Take a viagra before the game, baby.”

— Bart Scott Added: “A lot of NFL players, at least in my day, took viagra.” Mark this all under #TIL… pic.twitter.com/TAUiSeV0Ua — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) January 13, 2022

While most players rely on heaters and huge winter coats to stay warm on the sidelines, Bart Scott, who hosts ESPN’s Get Up, suggested Allen take a blue-pill approach to Saturday’s AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Scott, who played in the NFL for 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets, knows what it’s like to play in freezing temperatures, and said that he took Viagra before games to help him stay warm.

While the pill is famous for helping with erectile dysfunction, Scott suggested Allen take Viagra for its ancillary effects.

“Take some Viagra before the game, baby,” Scott said. “That’ll get that circulation going right… Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet. I swear, I’m not trying to be funny.”

Scott mentioned that he was not the only player taking the blue pill before games “because Viagra opens up the blood vessels,” and indeed, former NFL star Chad Ochocinco said numerous times in the past that he popped the blue pill before games.

I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete 💭 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 28, 2020

Viagra, a brand name of Sildenafil, is not listed on the NFL’s official list of prohibited substances.

According to NRPB, Viagra does relax men’s blood vessel walls, “which in return allows blood to seamlessly flow into the body,” particularly toward the body part protected by a jockstrap.

While getting an accidental erection is likely a major concern, “Viagra starts working between one to two hours upon oral intake,” NRPB reported. “However, taking Viagra by itself won’t result in an erection. Men still need to be sexually aroused for Viagra to work.”

Bills Tight End Dawson Responded to Scott’s Suggestion of Taking Viagra as a PED

Bills tight end Dawson Knox was speaking to the media on Thursday, January 13, when he was asked whether or not he’d follow up on Scott’s Viagra suggestion.

Dawson Knox said that he heard Viagra can make a player test positive for PEDs, so he’s not going to try that trick to stay warm against the Patriots on Saturday night.

.@MattParrino the real MVP today by asking Dawson Knox about popping Viagara to stay warm, as Bart Scott suggested earlier. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 13, 2022

While Viagra can show up on a drug test, per ASIP1, it has to be specifically searched for, and since the blue pill is not a banned substance, it shouldn’t be an issue.

Knox also said he’d need a prescription to take Viagra and made it clear he does not have said prescription.

