Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Whether or Not He’s Watching Super Bowl 56

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become a media darling in weeks leading up to Super Bowl 56. Following the heartbreaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen declined to participate in the Pro Bowl, and instead, accepted an invitation to compete in his first-ever AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, part of the PGA Tour.

Allen then traveled to Los Angeles to attend the 2022 NFL honors, engaging in the frenzy of press events that serve as a preamble to the Big Game.

While the 25-year-old superstar appeared happy and at ease throughout his countless interviews and appearances this past week, he revealed to The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurksi that the “pain” he tweeted about during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game has not abated.

“It’s been hard to kind of give myself a break,” Allen said. “I’ve been going. I had the Pro-Am, I had the Super Bowl this week, and a bunch of stuff in between.”

“Driving into L.A., seeing all the Super Bowl signs, obviously that’s when it kind of hit me. I wish we were still playing, but things work out for a reason and it just wasn’t meant to be. So we’ve got to learn. We’ll put our best foot forward next year and look to accomplish our goal.”

If seeing all the Super Bowl LVI signs around Southern California is a tough blow, watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Rams may prove to be too depressing. “[It’s] going to suck watching the game from the couch,” Allen admitted.

However, “I’ll watch it. I love football so much,” Allen continued. “I was a fan before I was a player. That’s why I love the game, because I get to actually enjoy it. I get to see things from a different perspective. If there’s anything I can take away from that game, then it’s a plus for me.”

Allen Said He Hasn’t Watched a Replay of the Bills Playoff Defeat

"A Super Bowl and MVP would be a cherry on top for his career"@JoshAllenQB stopped by the DraftKings House in LA and showed love for both Quarterbacks, but especially Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/9jQiR5aW2W — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 12, 2022

While Allen is able to compartmentalize his frustration and watch Super Bowl 56, there is one game he has yet been able to bring himself to watch, a replay of the Bills 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

“I haven’t watched it,” Allen told The Buffalo News. “Hindsight is 20-20. Nothing we can do now except move forward.”

The Wyoming alum also noted that he understands why people keep discussing the Bills loss, as it was arguably one of the most exciting games in playoff history. However, Allen knows exactly how and when the pain from that game will disappear.

“When we start winning football games again,” Allen said. “It’s going to be a long, long offseason, but once we get back to OTAs and gelling as a team and hanging out, laughing with the boys, that usually takes away some of the pain – not all of it. When we step on the field in September, everything will go away.”

Allen Knows the Bills Roster Will Look Drastically Different Next Year

Coaching staff changes aside, with so little cap space, the Bills won’t be able to run it all back like they did last season. With so many free agents, Allen knows he’s going to have to say goodbye to a lot of his teammates.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Allen said. “It’s not in my control, so I can’t stress about it or worry about it, so I’m not. I do love my teammates, and whether they get extension offers or they go test free agency, I love those guys. I would love to have them back, obviously, but that’s the nature of the beast sometimes. Some guys leave. When you win, everybody get paid, whether it’s in Buffalo or somewhere else.”

