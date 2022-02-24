Bills QB Josh Allen’s Cryptic ‘GOCTB’ Tweet to Stefon Diggs Decoded

While the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is enjoying a tropical getaway in Mexico with girlfriend Brittany Williams — a couples vacation with numerous other NFL stars, he’s still checking Twitter to see what his teammates, particularly wide receiver Stefon Diggs, are discussing online.

During the offseason, Diggs has been tweeting about the shows he’s been watching, such as FX’s Snowfall and HBO’s Euphoria, but on Thursday, February 24, the two-time Pro Bowler seemed to be doing some gamebook research.

“All that run the line in the book s*** is outdated,” Diggs tweeted, “Only time you can routes like they’re drawn is routes on air,” messages which caught the attention of his quarterback.

Allen tweeted in response, “*goctb* 😁,” which left much of Bills Mafia scratching their heads, trying to figure out what “GOCTB” meant, and/or what the acronym stood for.

Words to live by…. Find you a 17 💪🏾 https://t.co/xBA8A0vnte — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 24, 2022

Diggs seemed to be delighted with how many fans were trying to figure out what “GOCTB” meant, and fueled the speculation by tweeting, “I remember the first time he said “ GOCTB “ I said you sure ? Lol.”

I remember the first time he said “ GOCTB “ I said you sure ? Lol — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 24, 2022

To decode Allen’s cryptic tweet, fans need to go back to May 2021, when Diggs revealed the incredibly simple direction he received from the franchise star. “Just get open and catch the ball,” Allen told Diggs.

“Just get open and catch the ball.” -Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs Keeping it simple. pic.twitter.com/dGKUruhO8N — BS Buff Wes (@WesBSBuffalo) May 29, 2021

And there you go. “GOCTB” stands for Go Out and Catch the Ball.

Allen & Diggs Have a Very Close Friendship Both On & Off the Field





Play



Josh Allen's and Stefon Diggs' relationship goes beyond the football field The quarterback and wide receiver duo have a great connection both on and off the field 2021-11-18T00:29:28Z

Allen and Diggs quickly formed a close relationship after the wide receiver first joined the Bills franchise in 2020. In fact, Allen was smitten with Diggs before he even officially joined the team. “He’s a big-time player and he’s got the respect of every defense out there,” Allen said in April 2020. “When he can run routes and double move and get open and consistently make plays, that becomes a quarterback’s best friend.”

Flash forward to November 2021, their trust for one another was on full display after Diggs accidentally stepped out of bounds while playing against the New York Jets. Diggs said it was his fault for not keeping his feet in bounds in the end zone, and implored Allen to give him another shot to score.

Allen’s response? “I was already going back to you,” he said, as reported by Rochester First.

“It’s just that open line of communication that we have,” Allen explained. “There’s no ego involved. There’s no needs to be done one way, the ball needs to be put in a certain spot. It’s give me a chance. It’s, hey, I’m going to give you a chance.”

Diggs added, “As a receiver, you don’t benefit at all from having your quarterback rattled or being in a bad head space. I just try to do my part keeping him even keel, keeping him in a good space.”

Allen & Diggs Have Special Handshake

It comes as no surprise that Allen and Diggs can converse in acronyms that only they can understand, as the duo also share an exclusive, quite lengthy handshake.

They’ve kept the intricate handshake going for two years, and fans can expect to see it again during the 2022 NFL season.

LOOK AT THIS JOSH ALLEN & STEFON DIGGS HANDSHAKE pic.twitter.com/UAbbAOT704 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) January 17, 2021

