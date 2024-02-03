Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Hailee Steinfeld Posts Cryptic Instagram Story

The Buffalo Bills playoff journey came to an abrupt end following their 27-24 loss to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen was visibly devastated following the defeat, he’s finding solace in his second favorite sport. The 27-year-old competed in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which teed off on February 1. However, before Allen traveled up the California coast, he spent quality time with his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, down in Orange County.

Allen and Steinfeld were spotted by TMZ driving in her Range Rover to meet up with friends in Dana Point. While it’s not clear if Steinfeld traveled with Allen to the golf tournament, her latest Instagram post turned some heads.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared a brief video on her Instagram Stories on February 2. While Steinfeld doesn’t say anything in the video, the background music, Mega Rev’s “Something’s Coming,” captured fans’ attention.

While Steinfeld’s tease could have nothing to do with Allen, many of her 20.9 million followers on the social media app are dying to know the answer. One person reposted her video and wrote, “Literally me looking at the ‘Something’s coming’ sound from @haileesteinfeld’s recent story. May all our delulu become trululu ✨😂.” Another person commented, “I NEED MORE INFORMATION.”

A fan account posted, “Queen posted (i hope her song choice for this story means something [nvm i am delulu]).”

Hailee Steinfeld Addressed Engagement Rumors While Attending the Golden Globes

Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May. While she avoids the jumbotron, she’s attended nearly every Bills game this season, both home and away.

Amid the months-long strike for film and television actors, Steinfeld spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. Ahead of the Bills’ Week 4 matchup, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. Shortly after, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabres home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen in December, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party. While Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular-season finale because she was presenting at the Golden Globes, she was back in Buffalo for the Wild Card round.

Walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors. When asked about the huge ring on her finger, “I have a cute little doe happening,” she said, showing off the sparkly bauble. On whether there was a deeper meaning to the ring, which she wore on her right hand, “No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

While Steinfeld wasn’t featured on TV during the Chiefs-Bills showdown, her parents were spotted shopping in Buffalo ahead of kickoff. Allen’s mom started following Steinfeld’s mother, Cheri Steinfeld, after the game.

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Both Own Homes in Southern California

Shortly after Allen and Steinfeld started dating last Spring, the MVP candidate purchased a $7.5 million home in Dana Point, California. Allen’s house is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria. The resort offers an oceanfront golf course, which was likely a huge pull for the avid player.

The new home also makes spending time with Steinfeld in the offseason much easier. Steinfeld resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. The 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com.

During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast last June, Allen opened up about his offseason routine. “Get away, try not to do as much, still throw a little bit, still work out a little, and just try to maintain weight is really what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I think allowing my body to rest and recover.”

Allen noted that his strength coaches would “hate” to hear this but “the last two offseasons, I haven’t done really anything before OTAs [Organized Team Activities]. And we have baseline tests, and both years I’ve come back and tested way higher than I ever have in my career. So, I’m going to keep doing that.”