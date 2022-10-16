Video Catches Patrick Mahomes Salty Reaction After Josh Allen’s Leap

The Buffalo Bills‘ marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 16 lived up to the hype and as expected, was a nail-biter down to the final play.

With less than two minutes in regulation, Kansas City had a 3-point lead when quarterback Josh Allen literally leaped over a Chiefs defender to secure the first down and then found his tight end, Dawson Knox, for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Before Allen threw a dart to Knox in the endzone, and kicker Tyler Bass secured the PAT, which brought the Bills out front 24-20, CBS’ live broadcast pointed the camera toward Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was not thrilled to see Allen’s heroic hurdle over safety Justin Reid.

Patrick Mahomes’ reaction after seeing #Bills QB Josh Allen leap over #Chiefs safety Justin Reid ☠️ pic.twitter.com/LL4gW3x5yL — Emily Bicks (@MissBicks) October 17, 2022

For most viewers, watching the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback fly over a defender was incredibly exciting football to watch, but for Mahomes, he seemed to know the game was over, even though there were still 1 minute and four seconds left on the clock. Based on what happened during the final 13 seconds of the last game these two teams played, Bills Mafia was definitely not celebrating a win. However, a clutch interception by cornerback Taron Johnson sealed the victory for Buffalo.

After Allen’s leap, one fan tweeted, “Mahomes had the salty face after that Josh Allen leap 😂😂😂,” while another person wrote, “Mahomes looks like he has diarrhea after the Allen leap 😂.”

Allen’s Teammates Strongly Reacted to Allen’s Leap

#Bills Von Miller on his view of Josh Allen’s hurdle: “he did it again!!” pic.twitter.com/8L0o708KZ8 — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) October 16, 2022

Bills star linebacker Von Miller said of Allen’s hurdle after the game, “He’s a creature,” per WKBW‘s Matthew Bové.

Knox told reporters of Allen’s leap, “It scares me, but it works!” per News 8‘s A.J. Feldman. As for the touchdown catch that followed, “He just threw a dime,” Knox said, per 13 WHAM‘s Dan Fetes. “It’s just another example of why he’s the best player in the league.”

However, Allen wasn’t terribly impressed with himself for his late-game gymnastics. Bills reporter Rachel Hopmayer tweeted, “Allen says his hurdles don’t even fire him up anymore because he tries to stay even-keeled in-game. Very unrelatable for #billsmafia 😂.”

Allen Is the Only QB to Beat Mahomes Mahomes Twice at Arrowhead

The Chiefs fall to the Bills 24-20, losing at home in the regular season for the first time since 2021 Week 5… vs the Bills and Josh Allen. Allen is the first starting quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes twice at Arrowhead Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5S9rbfdYPM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022

Allen finished Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs throwing for 329 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. “Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Josh Allen is the first starting quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes twice at Arrowhead Stadium,” Alaina Getzenberg tweeted.

After the game, Allen downplayed the well-fought victory. “It is what it is,” the 26-year-old told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. “It’s another game. I know you’re trying to get me to say something else. That’s a heck of a team we just played. They battled their tails off. They had a great system and game plan going in. Our guys found a way. Obviously, it didn’t start how we wanted to… but we’ll celebrate this one.”

As for Mahomes, “He’s a special player, anytime he has the ball in his hands you never know what’s gonna happen but credit to our defense for making plays,” Allen said.

Josh Allen said there’s no sense of redemption after this win. He said nothing that happened last year has an impact on this season #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/9voTxa5YSt — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2022

When asked if he felt redemption from last year’s heartbreaking overtime playoff loss, “Not for me, I think some guys might think differently,” Allen said. “Nothing we did last year translates to this year. All we have to do is focus on the next one and today was the next one.”

The Bills enter their bye week 5-1. Their next opponent will be the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. “The bye week is a good time to get away and enjoy a hobby like golf…and golf,” Allen added, per WIVB sports director Josh Reed.