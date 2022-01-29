Josh Allen’s No. 1 Choice for Bills OC Ditching Him for Giants? [Report]

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received a double blow of tough news on Friday, January 28.

After the New York Giants announced they were officially hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, who’s been a key reason behind Allen’s exponential growth over the past few years, insiders across the NFL reported that the NFC East franchise would be delivering even more bad news for the 25-year-old quarterback.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Almost immediately after Daboll’s hiring was announced, reports revealed that Allen’s No. 1 choice to replace Daboll, Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, was also wanted by the Giants to be their offensive coordinator.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz tweeted on Friday evening, “As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands.”

If Dorsey goes with Daboll to NY, it would be as the playcaller, with Daboll ceding that to him. So we shall see. Dorsey could have good options. https://t.co/TB3n4PulNM — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 29, 2022

It’s a mass exodus of top brass moving from Buffalo to the Meadowlands, as this report comes after Joe Schoen, one of the Bills’ longtime top executives, accepted a new job as the Giants general manager.

UPDATE: Giants actively working to add Ken Dorsey as their OC. It’s happening. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) January 28, 2022

ESPN Adam Schefter also reported on Dorsey’s impending exit. Schefter tweeted, “A beneficiary of Brian Daboll’s departure, Buffalo’s passing-game coordinator and QB coach Ken Dorsey is likely to become an offensive coordinator either with the Bills or Giants, per sources.”

The Bills are Still Fighting to Keep Dorsey

Ken Dorsey making his decision on where to coach next season 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OiKwFVtg0G — Greg Boucher 🐃 (@TheSportsBully1) January 27, 2022

Dorsey’s decampment for the Giants is not yet set in stone, much to Bills Mafia’s relief. Schultz tweeted, “As expected, #Bills are making concerted effort to retain Ken Dorsey. Here’s the issue for Buffalo: I’m told his negotiations with the #Giants revolve around a “big payday” and the strong push of Brian Daboll – who believes Dorsey’s the guy to elevate Daniel Jones.”

Wonder if Brian Daboll's first test as Giants head coach is trying to beat out Sean McDermott for Ken Dorsey.

This will be the most interesting and perhaps most important hire for McDermott since… Daboll.#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 29, 2022

One obvious bonus for the Bills in negotiations is the fact that if Dorsey stays in Buffalo, he gets to keep working with Allen, who’s arguably the most exciting, talented quarterback in the NFL. Working with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be a vastly different kind of job.

Gotta think #Bills promote Ken Dorsey to OC, right? Josh Allen loves him. — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) January 28, 2022

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso tweeted, “idk why Ken Dorsey would leave Buffalo / follow Brian Daboll wherever. He’s in line to be an OC regardless. Staying with Josh Allen would be the best option for him. As a springboard up the coaching ranks.”

It’ll be interesting to see how many players the Giants poach from the #Bills with Schoen and Daboll there now. pic.twitter.com/hF2yOXVM8d — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 29, 2022

If Buffalo pays up, perhaps, they can keep Dorsey. However, if he leaves, the Bills may lose more of their players, too. The Giants already poached running back Antonion Williams from the Bills practice squad.

Allen Made It Clear He Wanted Dorsey to Replace Daboll During His End-of-Season Press Conference

Allen said during his end-of-season press conference on Monday, “I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job. I’m praying they don’t because I want him back here. But I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

As for possibly finding Daboll’s replacement, Allen said, “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.”

If Brian Daboll were to get a head coaching job, Josh Allen says he's a 'huge advocate for someone in the building' to become the next offensive coordinator. He was talking about Ken Dorsey.#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen just basically said he wants Ken Dorsey to be the OC if Brian Daboll leaves to be a head coach elsewhere.#BillsMafia — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 24, 2022

While Daboll’s exit was expected, Dorsey’s leaving with him would come as a huge surprise. Earlier this week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed hiring Dorsey as the team’s new offensive coordinator during his end-of-year presser.

“I and/or Sean [McDermott] would be crazy not to loop him in,” Beane said of including Allen in the hiring process upon Daboll’s exit. “And listen, we know what he thinks of Ken Dorsey. It’s very high. That matters to us. But we definitely have to do our due diligence.”

Beane noted that they’d compiled a list of people should the position become open, and if Dorsey leaves, they’ll have to start looking from the outside for a new replacement.

READ NEXT: Bills’ Unlikely Breakout Star WR Puts the League on Notice