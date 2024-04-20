‘Playmaker’ WR Named Ideal Addition for Bills After Stefon Diggs Trade

“The backend of Day 1 looks to be the sweet spot for the second tier of wide receivers to come off the board, and Coleman should top the priority list for the Bills.”

Keon Coleman Called ‘Physically Impressive’

Fowler noted that some teams could be turned off by Coleman’s less-than-impressive 4.61 time in the 40-yard dash, but pointed out that game tape from his time at Florida State tells a different story.

“That time will remain in the back of scouts’ minds with teams starting to prioritize in-game GPS tracking data for speed,” Fowler wrote. “Coleman is a physically impressive pass-catcher with a performance ceiling as lofty as any wideout in the class.”

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson also called Coleman a “risky” prospect, noting he has a mix of positives and negatives but a potential to make a significant impact in the NFL.

“Ultimately, Coleman is going to be a risky prospect — it’s not a flawless, clean profile — but the positives are obvious from his tape.”

The Bills have shown some interest in Coleman, including a meeting with team officials in March. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Florida State receiver shared some big praise for quarterback Josh Allen.

“(Allen) probably (has) the strongest arm in the league,” Coleman said. “He needs a guy to test that arm so he can throw it as far as he can and I can go out there and get it.”

Bills Could Get Bold

While Fowler believes the Bills will stay put near the end of the first round, others suggest a more dramatic move. In a mock draft published on April 16, Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press predicted that the Bills would move all the way up to No. 4, trading with the Arizona Cardinals to take top receiving prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison, considered one of the top receivers to come out of college in many years, could fill the void left by Diggs, Maaddi wrote.

“Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, was the best WR on the field last season,” Maaddi wrote. “His stock has slipped some because he skipped offseason workouts but his tape is enough. The Bills are under pressure to win a Super Bowl and need a No. 1 wideout after trading Stefon Diggs.”