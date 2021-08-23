Buffalo Bills Amp Up Roster, Sign Ex-Steelers Running Back

The Buffalo Bills added extra insurance to their roster of running backs on Monday, signing Kerrith Whyte, who’s 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds.

Whyte was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers mid-season during his rookie year, where he appeared in six games with the franchise.

During his stint in Pittsburgh, Whyte showed himself to be a capable offensive back-up, averaging a team-high 5.1 yards per carry, per SteelersNow.com. He finished with 122 yards on 24 carries in 2019 before being released in September 2020.





Kerrith Whyte balling, whilst Tarik Cohen drops passes & runs to the sideline. @BearsBarroom called this since the pre-season 2019-11-24T19:34:22Z

Last season, the 24-year-old running back was on the Detroit Lions practice squad. With the Bills, Whyte will find at least one familiar face in Buffalo. Whyte played college ball at Florida Atlantic University, where he was the backup for running back Devin Singletary, the latter of whom is entering his third year with the franchise.

Zack Moss on the competition with Devin Singletary: If he’s the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, that’s fine. If I’m the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, that’s fine too #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sy6dcKn2C5 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 31, 2021

Other notable running backs on the Bills roster include Zack Moss and veteran newcomer Matt Breida. It has yet to be decided who will earn the starting role for the 2021 NFL season. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said in July that they may rotate starters.

“Whoever’s back there is playing good,” Daboll said, as reported by The Buffalo News. “Sometimes that happens. Let’s say you’re in a game and you just get a sense one guy’s got it going a little bit more than the other guy and that’s the guy you ride with a little bit… there’ll be a good competition come training camp.”

The Bills Also Signed Ex- 49ers’ Cornerback Tim Harris

Buffalo also beefed up their defensive on Monday, signing former San Francisco 49ers’ cornerback Tim Harris, who’s 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. Harris was originally drafted by the Niners in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Virgnina.

A groin injury kept the 26-year-old cornerback on the injured reserve during his rookie season and he only appeared in two games with the 49ers during the 2020 season. Harris was waived by San Francisco on August 4.

Bleacher Report‘s Brad Gagnon recommended the Bills add another corner to solidify their roster. Gagnon wrote on August 23, “If you can land another corner to help support star Tre’Davious White, that would be ideal.”

The Bills Waived 1 Wide Receiver & Placed 1 Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve

We’ve signed RB Kerrith Whyte and CB Tim Harris. OL Forrest Lamp was placed on IR and WR Duke Williams was waived/injured. Details: https://t.co/m37gwoSy9I pic.twitter.com/KaDr0piI9L — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 23, 2021

Buffalo was able to make room for both Whyte and Harris on the 2021 roster after waiving wide receiver Duke Williams and placing offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve, per BuffaloBills.com.

Lamp was barely able to participate in training camp due to a calf injury, while Williams “evidently suffered an undisclosed injury recently,” as reported by Bills Wire, “as he was waived via injury settlement.”

As for wide receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley will serve as incumbent starters. The Bills also have veteran Emmanuel Sanders and second-year Gabriel Davis.





Mitchell Trubisky Returns to Chicago & Connects with Jake Kumerow for the Touchdown Michell Trubisky returns to Chicago for the 1st time and finds football jesus for the TD | Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears NFL moments/highlights/parodies #RookieHighlights #NFL 2021-08-21T17:40:47Z

Former Green Bay Packers player, Jake Kumerow, has proved himself worthy of a receiver slot following a strong performance during training camp, and there could be room for Marquez “Speedy” Stevenson, who ran 42 yards during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions, which set up the game-winning field goal.

