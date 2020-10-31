ROSTER MOVES: Bills Activate Defensive Back From Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills are continuing to make roster moves ahead of their AFC East matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Bills announced that they were activating defensive back Levi Wallace from the injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they sent Cam Lewis to the injured reserve list.

.@buffalobills roster moves: -CB Levi Wallace was activated from IR -CB Cam Lewis was placed on IR (wrist) -DT Brandin Bryant, CB Dane Jackson & S Josh Thomas were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. NE -TE Charles Jones released from the practice squad — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 31, 2020

Wallace has been on the IR since Week 4 after suffering an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s missed the last three games but he has tallied 22 tackles and also has one interception this season. The addition of Wallace to the secondary will be a welcomed sight, but he’s not the only corner that will be rejoining the secondary this Sunday.

After recording his first interception against the New York Jets, Dane Jackson has also been elevated from the practice squad for the Patriots game on Sunday. Jackson started this past Sunday and his interception swung the momentum of the game just before halftime. Jackson also defended two passes and recorded two pass breakups.

Other Roster Moves

The Bills also elevated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and safety Josh Thomas from the practice squad as well.

Bryant spent time with the Cleveland Browns last season and played in four games. The 27-year-old tallied three total tackles in those four games. He could give the Bills a little bit of depth up front or could act as an extra body on special teams.

Josh Thomas is a 23-year-old defensive back from Montgomery, Alabama. He played his college ball at Appalachian State. In a five year college career, Thomas tallied 163 total tackles, seven interceptions, including four in 2018, and broke up 14 passes.

Micah Hyde is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots because of a concussion, so Thomas could be another body in the secondary. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was also adamant about the need for his younger players to step up at this point in the season.

“It’s time to go and the first-year players and the second year players all need to understand that the well-being of the team, in a lot of ways, lies in their hands,” McDermott said during Friday’s media availability. “In terms of their development, I don’t want to hear anything anymore about lack of preseason, lack of Spring.”

Lee Smith activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Tight ends Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam were the only two Buffalo Bills tight ends to take the field last Sunday after a coronavirus exposure took down the whole position group.

Dawson Knox contracted the coronavirus and the rest of the group, which included Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and practice squad tight end Nate Becker were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith is the first one to make his return to the active roster after he was activated on Friday. Smith could play a role in Sunday’s game as a pass blocker but look for Kroft to play the primary role in the passing game.

We’ve activated TE Lee Smith from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wQCk5dk1e7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 30, 2020

Two Starters Ruled Out

In Friday’s injury report, starting offensive guard Cody Ford and starting cornerback Josh Norman were both listed as out for Buffalo’s game on Sunday.

Ford suffered a knee injury against the Kansas City Cheifs and Norman has been in and out of the starting lineup since the beginning of the season. He suffered a hamstring injury and did not practice all week, he also missed last week’s game against the Jets and has only played in three games this season.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/s2zyv1mDF8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 30, 2020

Defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson, along with defensive end Jerry Hughes, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive back Cam Lewis and offensive guard Brian Winter were all listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Winters, Lewis, Hughes and Jefferson all practiced in full on Friday. But Lewis was sent to the injured reserve list on Saturday.

