Insider Dishes on ‘Secrecy’ Surrounding Bills $28 Million LB’s Injury

The Buffalo Bills lost a key part of their defense when linebacker Matt Milano fractured his leg during their 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Milano, who signed a two-year, $28.3 million extension in March, is one of the best defensive players not just in Buffalo, but in the entire league. He went down after colliding with teammate, Leonard Floyd, and Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little.

While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed on October 8 that Milano would require what’s expected to be season-ending surgery, the Bills have not ruled out the All-Pro from making a return.

Something to watch: #Bills star LB Matt Milano had to be helped off the field after getting his leg caught under a pile of players… He’s arguably their best player on defense. This would be a massive loss if serious.

pic.twitter.com/vqhuWJjfUn — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2023

The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurksi addressed the mystery surrounding Milano’s status in his mailbag column on Sunday, November 5.

Because the Bills “haven’t officially said Milano’s season is over, “there is at least some hope” he could return at some point. Skurski wrote, “With Milano, the question of just how much damage was done to his knee in addition to the broken leg he suffered has yet to be answered. If he tore his ACL, forget it, he’s done for the year.

“The Bills haven’t said that, though. Why they’re treating it with such secrecy is a bit of a mystery – welcome to the world of covering the NFL – but the longer that goes on, the more hope builds that he might be able to return at some point.”

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott was Incredibly Vague While Discussing Matt Milano’s Status

Bills head coach Sean McDermott struggled to define the 29-year-old’s injury while speaking to reporters on October 24, “It was more complicated, or from my end, medically — different terms that I’m not really familiar with. So, can we just call it like NHL does… lower leg?”

McDermott mentioned that Milano was “back around” the facility, suggesting he underwent surgery, but didn’t provide an updated return timetable. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during a press conference on November 1 that Milano was “here trying to rehab,” but could not provide a “definitive” update.

Last season, Milano recorded 99 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumbles recovered, 1.5 sacks, and a pick-six. Thus far this season, Milano recorded two interceptions, two passes defensed, and 15 total tackles.

It’s Unclear If Bills DT DaQuan Jones Will Return This Season



Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones also went down with an injury during Buffalo’s “home” game in London.

McDermott revealed during a press conference on October 9, that Jones, who tore his pectoral muscle, would require surgery. He stopped short of saying that Jones is done for the year, but the veteran tackle, who was on his way to All-Pro season, will be out for the foreseeable future.

Jones was spotted back at the facility with a sling around his arm on October 26, suggesting he already underwent surgery. Neither McDermott nor Beane have not provided a definitive update on Jones. While the 31-year-old defensive tackle works toward a comeback, he applauded the Bills signing his replacement, Linval Joesph.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound tackle looks to be a solid depth add. In order to facilitate the move, the Bills placed cornerback Kaiir Elam, their No. 23 overall pick from the 2022 NFL draft, on injured reserve (ankle).