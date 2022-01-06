Bills Safety Admits He ‘Gets Chills’ Thinking About Week 18 Matchup

The Buffalo Bills have a lot on the line when it comes to their final regular-season matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 9.

Not only can the Bills clinch the AFC East division for the second year in a row with a win, but to nab the title at Highmark Stadium would be a historic feat.

The last time the Bills clinched the division at home was on December 17, 1995, against the Miami Dolphins, WGR 550’s Sal Carpaccio pointed out on Twitter, a stat which is not lost on safety Micah Hyde.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

The 31-year-old veteran spoke to the media on Thursday, January 6, about what it would be like to beat the Jets (4-12) in Orchard Park in Week 18, a prospect that makes him both excited and nervous.

Micah Hyde said he got the chills when talking about what it would be like to clinch the AFC East at home in front of #BillsMafia. "I really just got the chills thinking about it. I sound like Sean." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bc2dOVEnqi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 6, 2022

“Micah Hyde says he gets chills thinking about the potential of winning the AFC East in front of #BillsMafia,” reporter Maddy Glab tweeted. “He then added…”I sound like Sean [McDermott],” comparing himself to the Bills head coach.

MICAH HYDE HAS THAT BALLHAWK MENTALITY @micah_hyde pic.twitter.com/CldEOrDabG — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) December 26, 2021

While a victory on Sunday would be absolutely huge for the Bills franchise, it would also be a major personal accomplishment for Hyde personally. “I don’t think I’ve ever done that,” Hyde said, per News 4 Buffalo’s Matt Parrino. “This is 8th year going to the playoffs and I’ve never clinched in a home game. I’m excited.”

Safety Jordan Poyer Is Also Pumped About Clinching the Division at Home

Hyde is not alone in wanting to give Bills fans the gift of watching their team clinch the division title at home. Fellow safety Jordan Poyer said, “Obviously, it would be a huge accomplishment for the city of Buffalo,” to win in Orchard Park this weekend.

“I think one of our coaches was talking earlier about his neighbor, a season-ticket holder for 20 years, and how it would be the first time he’s ever seen the Bills win the AFC at home. We know how special it would be.”

Poyer and Hyde have a key dynamic duo for the Bills defense this season. They are the only pair of safeties in the NFL this season to each tally five interceptions, a feat they accomplished in 2017, as well.

The Bills Could Possibly Snag the No. 2 Seed in the Playoffs

Sean McDermott: "Records don't matter, the Jets are playing good football." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2022

The Bills are favorited to beat the Jets with a 17-point spread. However, the Jets proved they still have a lot of fight in them after nearly taking down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 2.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh is really excited about the upcoming matchup w/ #BillsMafia, ‘this is everything you dream of’ considering playoff atmosphere & December football + says ‘we gotta make them earn it’, w/ a win the #Bills win the AFC East: #NYJvsBUF #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/k6ntyXBvjI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 3, 2022

Therefore, don’t expect quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills to sleep on this final regular-season matchup. If Buffalo wins on Sunday and the Cincinnati Bengals lose, the Bills will earn the No.3 seed in the playoffs.

If the Bills win, and both the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs lose, the Bills could bump up to the No.2 seed, per News 1 Buffalo’s Jon Scott.

“We’re just trying to go win a game and go 1-0,” Allen said of their Jets rematch on Sunday. “We understand that the Jets are gonna come in here and they’re gonna be extremely hungry and they’re gonna be ready to play on Sunday, so we know that, and they know that. So, we got to be ready to come out and give everything we got.”

READ NEXT: Bills Guard Receives Most Insane Gift Package from Falcons TE