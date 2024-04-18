Former Bills $19 Million Star Sends Message Amid ‘Unknown’ Future

The Buffalo Bills abruptly released several key veterans before the start of free agency. However, it’s unclear whether safety Micah Hyde, who’s spent seven seasons in Buffalo, will also say goodbye.

Hyde is officially a free agent after his two-year, $19.25 million contract expired following the 2023 NFL season. While the 33-year-old may be contemplating retirement, he’s not giving up on his annual charity softball game.

The veteran fan-favorite announced the news on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 17. He wrote, “Bills Mafia, although I’m currently not with the team, I want you all to know how special this is to not only myself, but my whole family.

“Over the last three years, our relentless energy has elevated this game to the next level and I’m forever grateful to have your unwavering support while my future is still unknown. I do know this — I can’t wait to be reunited with you all on May 19th!!”

Hyde noted that he’s doing something “special” with this year’s donations. Money will go to “each participating player who has a foundation or donor advised fund. With that, we will work together as a team to lift up the community we love in various ways.”

The fourth annual charity game offers donors willing to pay $1,000 an exclusive meet-and-greet experience with Hyde on the field. Before the game, which features Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the offense against the defense, there’s a Home Run Derby competition.

Bills GM Brandon Beane Left the Door Open for Micah Hyde’s Possible Return

While safety Jordan Poyer moved on to sign with the Miami Dolphins following his release, his former All-Pro partner could still return.

Bills general manager Brandon “Beane said he doesn’t think Micah Hyde has ‘shut the door’ on playing and that the Bills ‘definitely wouldn’t shut the door to ever bringing a Micah Hyde back if he decides to play,'” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg posted on March 24. “Beane emphasized that he doesn’t know if Hyde is decided either way right now.”

Due to a history of neck injuries, Hyde was contemplating retirement after the 2023 NFL season. Speaking to reporters after the Bills were eliminated from playoffs, “I just have no idea what the future holds right now,” he said. “I’m going to sit down, maybe in a couple weeks or something, and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush, no rush at all.”

In the meantime, the Bills signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards in free agency. Buffalo also re-signed Taylor Rapp to a three-year, $10.6 million contract.

Micah Hyde’s Wife, Amanda Hyde, Strongly Suggested Their Time in Buffalo was Over



On January 23, Amanda Hyde posted an emotional letter to fans on her Instagram page. While she left the door slightly ajar for a return, Amanda wrote in the caption that a message from her husband was “coming soon.”

Amanda reflected on Hyde’s seven years in Buffalo in her letter addressed to Bills Mafia. “Through the highs and lows, you guys stood by our side, and we see you. This really is the city of good neighbors, and what a privilege it has been.

“So, Bills Mafia, thank you. Thank you for making this place our home… And thank you for making this place so hard to leave. You will always have a piece of our hearts, and man, do we love you guys!”

Micah Hyde’s wife also addressed the team’s 27-24 playoff loss to the Chiefs. “This might sting now, but believe this – this city will get theirs. And even if it might be our time to say goodbye, know that no matter where we go, or what may be next, the Hydes will happily be promoted from the roster to The Mafia.”

Amanda, who shares two children with Hyde, closed her message with a nod to Marv Levy. “Because when it all comes down to it, where else where you rather be than right, right now?”