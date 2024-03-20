Ex-Chiefs Safety’s 2-Word Answer on ‘What Sold’ Him on Joining Bills

While the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to run it back for a Super Bowl three-peat, they will do so without safety Mike Edwards. After visiting with the Buffalo Bills earlier this week, Edwards signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs’ AFC rival.

Edwards proved invaluable for the Chiefs last season, stepping up as a starter after Bryan Cook hurt his ankle. In 17 games and five starts, Edwards recorded 51 total tackles, 1 interception, 5 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries. He returned one of the fumbles 97 yards for a touchdown in Week 18. He started all four playoff games including the Super Bowl, recording 12 total tackles.

Speaking to reporters after inking his new contract in Buffalo, Edwards was asked about what “sold him” on the Bills. The 27-year-old also visited with the Indianapolis Colts while “other teams” remained in the mix, per The Indy Star’s Joel A. Erikson.

“The culture,” Edwards answered.

Edwards added that the coaching staff sold him on the “safety friendly” team, noting how the team’s last two starting safeties played in Buffalo for seven years. The veteran gave a shout out to the All-Pro tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, calling them “phenomenal” players.

“Those guys were the standard,” he said. “Two of the best safety duos in the league. Just trying to build from that build on that… Come in and be ready to work.”

Edwards, who wore a No. 21 jersey with Chiefs, will keep that number in Buffalo, according to One Bills Live host Chris Brown. The No. 21 jersey was previously worn by Poyer, who subsequently signed with the Miami Dolphins. As for Hyde, who remains a free agent, he appears to still be mulling over retirement.

Mike Edwards Won a Super Bowl Ring With the Chiefs & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edwards spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chiefs. The Buccaneers’ third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft won his first championship ring when Tampa Bay defeated the Chiefs 31-9 in the 2021 Super Bowl.

During his tenure with Bucs, the Kentucky alum appeared in 58 games with 23 starts. He registered 184 total tackles, 7 interceptions, 3 pick-sixes, 21 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble.

Edwards earned another Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs last season. “The signing of Edwards wound up being a critical value get by general manager Brett Veach,” SI’s Jordan Foote wrote. After Cook went down in Week 13, “He played at least 97% of available defensive snaps in three of his next five games, peaking with an 11-tackle outing in a Week 14 loss to the Bills. Now, he ends up with that very franchise.”

Thank you for everything Chiefs Kingdom! Brought me in with no hesitation and made family! Will always have a special place with me. Love forever! ❤️💛💍 https://t.co/i3ut16tT9S — Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) March 20, 2024

After signing with Buffalo, Edwards sent a message to his former team. “Thank you for everything Chiefs Kingdom!” he posted on X. “Brought me in with no hesitation and made family! Will always have a special place with me. Love forever! ❤️💛💍”

The Chiefs are still solid at safety with Cook set to return as a starter alongside Justin Reid. Kansas also has 2023 fourth-round pick Chamarri Conner and veteran Deon Bush. AtoZ Sports Charles Goldman posted, ” Still, Edwards was a solid player for Kansas City in 2023. He’ll be missed.”

The Bills’ Defense Will Look Vastly Different Next Season



After cutting Poyer, which saved the Bills $5.72 million in cap space, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bills re-signed safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million.

Aside from Rapp and Edwards, the Bills have two other safeties under contract for next season, Damar Hamlin and Kendall Williamson, the latter of whom is on a reserve/futures contract. Considering Hamlin only participated in 30 snaps last season, Edwards is primed to be starting safety alongside Rapp.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes Rapp, 26, has a chance to be “Poyer’s direct replacement.” And despite Edwards taking Poyer’s jersey number, he’s looking to fill Hyde’s shoes.

“You give up explosive plays, that’s a big momentum changer, a big part of the game,” Edwards said. “Micah Hyde kind of took on that role as a rangy guy, center fielder. I’ve studied his film a lot and feel like I can have the same type of traits that he has. Roaming the backfield and trying to read the quarterback. I can also come in and blitz, play man to man, be up in the box, sort of do it all. I definitely want to make as many plays as I can and limit those explosive plays.”