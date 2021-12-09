Bills QB Predicted to Land With Atlanta Falcons in 2022: ESPN

There’s no questioning that Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen will be leading the team for the foreseeable future, as he signed a six-year $258 million contract extension in August. However, there is no security in place for his backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

The former Chicago Bears starting quarterback signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in March to become Allen’s backup. “I don’t know what went on in Chicago, but [Trubisky] started 50 games,” Beane said at the time, per The Chicago Sun Times. “The label has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn’t deserve it. This is a reset for him. We don’t expect him to be here [for the] long term.”

As Beane said, it’s highly expected for Trubisky to move on following the conclusion of the 2021-22 NFL season, and according to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, there’s a likelihood that the 27-year-old lands with the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Bills believe Trubisky will get a good job elsewhere in 2022,” Fowler wrote on December 9. “His market was slow in March, but perhaps a year in the shadows will spark something.”

Unlike Allen, however, Trubisky should not be anticipating a monster pay rise. Fowler anticipates teams could sign Trubisky at a discount, somewhere between $3-6 million per-year.

“If Atlanta goes cheaper at QB, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone has intimate knowledge of Trubisky from his days on Chicago’s staff. He was Trubisky’s quarterbacks coach when he went to the Pro Bowl in 2018.”

As for Atlanta’s current quarterback, Matt Ryan, 36, Fowler predicts will take his talents to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

Trubiskey Shined During His Fourth Quarter Appearance Against the Houston Texans

Trubisky shined in his limited appearances with the Bills thus far this season. During Buffalo’s blowout game against the Houston Texans, the Bills were up 33-0 in the fourth quarter and head coach Sean McDermott allowed Trubisky to finish out the quarterback duties.

The UNC alum led the team on a seven-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a perfectly executed bootleg that allowed the backup quarterback to walk four yards into the endzone for his first touchdown with the Bills. Trubisky completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards and added another 10 yards rushing.

Barring any severe injuries, it’s unlikely Trubisky gets any looks as the Bills (7-5) fight to stay afloat in the postseason.

Prior to the Trade Deadline, Rumors Swirled Trubisky Would Land in Washington

In early November, rumors swirled around that the Washington Football Team, who’s been relying on backup Taylor Heinicke since Ryan Fitzpatrick got injured in Week 1, and they were very close to reaching a deal to obtain Trubisky.

CBS Sports Chris Trapasso reported that “The Washington Football Team and Bills are trying to work out a deal to send Mitchell Trubisky to Washington D.C.”

However, the trade deadline came and went with Trubisky remaining in Buffalo. Trapasso defended his report afterward. “This, which never fully came to fruition, was Buffalo sending Mitch Trubisky to Washington Football Team,” Trapasso tweeted on November 2. “Was assured this morning it was just about done, which is why I tweeted ‘might.’ I’m now 0-2 on these nearly consummated trades. I get it if you’re ticked. Wasn’t for clicks”

