Bills QB Mitch Trubisky Breaks Silence on ‘Breakup’ With Steelers

The Buffalo Bills released a slew of veterans on March 6, but they also brought back a familiar face. Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s backup from the 2021-22 NFL season, Mitch Trubisky, is returning to Buffalo.

The former No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft left the Bills on good terms. He moved on to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as their new starting quarterback, but things didn’t go well. After signing a two-year $14.25 million contract that included up to $27 million in incentives, his time as a starter was brief.

By week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh benched Trubisky in favor of then-rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Trubisky made two more starts after Pickett suffered an ankle injury last season, going 0-2. Pittsburgh replaced him with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who went 3-0 and clinched the Steelers a playoff spot.

Speaking to reporters after inking his new deal in Buffalo on March 7, Trubisky opened up about his exit from Pittsburgh. “It was a good, mutual breakup,” Trubisky said.

“There were rumblings that they were going to do it. In my mindset, if it’s going to happen, it’s probably more beneficial to do it sooner rather than later… it was beneficial for both sides in the end.”

“I was thankful the Steelers released earlier than free agency actually started,” Trubisky noted. “My agent was able to start talking to some teams. I took a very relaxed approach. I just had a feeling that I would end up exactly where I was supposed to be… It felt like coming home in the end.”

Mitch Trubisky Called Returning to Buffalo & Reuniting With Josh Allen a ‘No-Brainer’



Trubisky signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, which includes $2.7 million guaranteed. “The deal maxes out at $8.45M with incentives tied to playtime plus wins.”

The North Carolina alum mentioned there were “a few spots” in his mind of where’d he like to go, but Buffalo was at the top of the list. To “join a contender” and reunite with Allen, “It just felt like a no-brainer,” the 29-year-old said.

“To reunite with these guys, this team and really playing this offensive system that’s friendly to the QB, something I’m familiar with, that I think helps my skillset… So, I was very excited about it.”

As for what he learned during his tenure with the Steelers, “I definitely had some ups and downs in Pittsburgh,” he said. “I learned a lot more about what not to do and things I don’t like necessarily. Just being able to voice those opinions and have those opinions be heard I think is important.”

“You come to a place like this where they do value Josh’s opinion a lot and the quarterbacks’ room opinion and that leadership, and you need that to trickle through the building. So, just being able to speak up what you like and don’t like and that resonating within offense and building is important.”

During his time in Buffalo, Trubisky appeared in six games, completing 6-of-8 passes for 43 yards and 1 interception. In 7 starts with the Steelers, he completed 184 passes for 1,884 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Mitch Trubisky & His Wife, Hilary, Stayed In Contact With Josh Allen After Leaving Buffalo



Trubisky said he’s kept in touch with Allen over the years. “I think he’s excited,” Trubisky said of the Bills franchise star. “I’ve always been rooting for him. Being on the same team again is going to be special and I’m looking forward to going to war with these guys.”

After leaving the Bills, Trubisky and his wife, Hilary, helped Allen celebrate his 26th birthday, a surprise facilitated by the quarterback’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Hilary brought along their newborn child, Hudson David, who was born on May 9, 2022. A picture of Allen holding Hudson quickly went viral.

“My wife was pregnant with him the last time we were here,” Trubisky recalled. “Now, everybody coming back gets to see him when he’s 2, so I’m excited to bring him back up to Buffalo to kinda where it all started for him. It’s special. Family is doing great.”

Hilary also seems excited to return to Western, New York. She posted on her Instagram Stories, “Back to Buffalo. Proud of you @mtrubisky10.”