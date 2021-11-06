Bills’ 3rd String QB Replaces Backup Mitchell Trubisky in Week 9

Anything can happen on any given Sunday, and for the Buffalo Bills, their roster will be seeing numerous unexpected shakeups before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

On Saturday, the Bills announced that quarterback Josh Allen’s backup, Mitchell Trubisky, will not be suiting up on Sunday and that Davis Webb will be activated from the practice squad to take over his role.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Wow… #Bills have placed Mitchell Trubisky on the COVID list. This coming after Jake Fromm was placed on the COVID list earlier in the week. Davis Webb will be Josh Allen's back-up Sunday. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 6, 2021

Trubisky is not injured but was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, which is worrisome news after both Jake Fromm and Tanner Gentry were out due to coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Sean McDermott asked by @JaySkurski Wednesday if he was confident placing Jake Fromm and Tanner Gentry on COVID list were isolated incidents. "I hope. I'm not a doctor so I can never say confidently and I don't want to use the word confident." Mitchell Trubisky on list today. pic.twitter.com/qiSu2wM4qn — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 6, 2021

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Saturday that “we hope” these are isolated instances. “I’m not a doctor and I can never say the word ‘confident’ but we did the best we could and we’re going to continue to do the best we can and try to limit the spread as much as we can by the habits we use here and hopefully, outside the building also.”

The Bills Also Announced G Jon Feliciano Was Heading to IR

The bad news kept coming on Saturday, as the Bills announced the guard Jon Feliciano was head to injured reserve and is expected to miss at least three weeks, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown. The offensive lineman was already ruled out for Sunday’s game after suffering a calf strain during the team’s Week 8 win against the Miami Dolphins.

To replace Feliciano, the Bills activated offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, who they signed to a one-year deal during the offseason. The fourth-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Bills’ practice squad. While Feliciano remains on IR, Douglas is an official member of the 53-man roster.

Rookie offensive tackle Spencer Brown was also ruled out for Sunday’s matchup, which will be his second straight game missed due to a back injury.

Buffalo Activated Tight End Quinton Morris to Step In for an Injured Dawson Knox

To clarify OL Jamil Douglas is now on the 53-man roster. Webb & Morris are the 2 designated call ups permitted under Covid practice squad rules that were extended this year. #Bills https://t.co/eXyTIsmxdw — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 6, 2021

The Bills already have a tight end, Tommy Sweeney, on their active roster, but to help fill in for an injured Dawson Knox, the team is giving Quintin Morris the chance to step up in Week 9.

Last week, the nod went to Kahala Warring, so it looks like offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is looking to switch things up this week. Despite numerous members of the starting lineup being ruled out, the Bills are largely expected to win in Jacksonville.

Buffalo heads into Week 9 as 14-point favorites to beat the Jaguars, and are expected to be the first team to dodge the MannningCast curse following Allen’s appearance on their steaming show Monday night.

READ NEXT: Bills Fans Have a Reason to Root Against Josh Allen in Week 9