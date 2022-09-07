NFL Players, Coaches & Execs Make Their 2022 Season Predictions

It’s finally here.

When the Los Angeles Rams kick off their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday night, September 8 against the Buffalo Bills. It very well could be a preview of the matchup we see in Glendale, Arizona in 157 days.

As the 2022 NFL season gets underway, Heavy surveyed a dozen current NFL players, coaches, scouts and executives for their thoughts on how this season will shape up.

From sleeper teams who will defy expectations, to MVP candidates not receiving enough preseason love, and which team will be last standing with the Lombardi Trophy aloft next February, opinions varied inside the league on what to expect during the 2022 campaign.

“The Bills are a tough, tough, and really complete team,” an NFC South defensive player told Heavy, as his preseason Super Bowl pick.

Buffalo was a popular choice, among those surveyed, and for good reason.

Not only does Josh Allen return, presumably with a massive chip on his shoulder in the aftermath of last January’s 42-36 overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round, and seem primed to step up as the game’s premier passer, but Buffalo dropped future Hall of Famer Von Miller into a defense that produced 42.0 sacks and finished as the NFL’s leading unit in 2021.

While the Bills might have the combination of experience and talent across the roster to begin the season as prohibitive favorites, that wasn’t the case in our survey.

Of the four current players from teams across four different divisions on our panel, three of them picked the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, quarterbacks, of course, dominated the conversation when it comes to MVP candidates that have been flying under the radar during the preseason. And, why wouldn’t they?

After all, the award has been won by a quarterback every year since Adrian Peterson ran away with the hardware in 2012. Two current NFL executives believe Peterson could be joined by another running back, this year.

“I think Christian McCaffrey has the chance to win the MVP, and the Comeback Player of The Year,” an NFC personnel executive told Heavy. “If he stays healthy, he has a chance to lead all running backs in the NFL in rushing and receiving. Which is very unique. If they make a run, he’s going to be in the conversation.”

McCaffrey is certainly flying under the radar, that’s for sure.

As for a sleeper team to defy expectations, multiple players believe the Houston Texans are going to sneak up on some people.

“Davis Mills is a really solid young quarterback,” an AFC North player told Heavy. “Dameon Pierce is a real sleeper to have a big rookie year, and their defense will get them the ball back pretty frequently.”

Here’s a rundown of how executives, coaches, players and scouts across the league believe this season has a chance to play out.

MVP Candidate That Isn’t Being Talked About Enough

Jalen Hurts (2)

Justin Herbert (2)

Christian McCaffrey (2)

Lamar Jackson (1)

Matt Ryan (1)

Derek Carr (1)

Joe Burrow (1)

Aaron Donald (1)

Russell Wilson (1)

Trey Lance (1)

“I’d say Derek Carr is a sleeper MVP candidate. He’s gotten the most improved weapons around him, but they also added a better coordinator, the best wide receiver in the game, an improved defense, and that’s all in addition to guys he already had, like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. He knows how to win big games, and the help around him, I think, will help propel him into an MVP.” – NFC West starting offensive player

Sleeper Team That Will Defy Expectations

Houston Texans (3)

New York Jets (2)

Miami Dolphins (2)

Baltimore Ravens (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1)

Indianapolis Colts (1)

Carolina Panthers (1)

Minnesota Vikings (1)

“The Ravens are a team that I think could surprise a lot of people. They were the top seed in the AFC until they got decimated by injuries last year. Plus, in my opinion, Lamar Jackson looks like a man with something to prove this year.” – AFC South starting defensive player

Super Bowl Picks

Philadelphia Eagles (4)

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

Buffalo Bills (2)

Green Bay Packers (2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

Los Angeles Rams (1)

Cincinnati Bengals (1)

“I like Buffalo and Philly in the Super Bowl. The Eagles’ roster is really good. The key thing for them is the quarterback has got to play well. I think he can. I think he’s kind of like Baker [Mayfield], those guys have to stay in their lane, and not try to do too much, or what they can’t do. Don’t try to take over a game by yourself.

“Just go with the flow of the game, and not screw it up, because you have enough talent on both sides of the ball to win. I think the whole chemistry is right for them. I think Philly is going to be really, really solid.” – NFC personnel executive

What to Make of the Davante Adams-Less Packers?

For better or worse, this is going to be a very different Green Bay Packers team, this season.

Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning MVP of the league, returns behind center, but it is difficult to imagine the Packers’ receiving corps being nearly as explosive as in years past. Especially with Davante Adams, and his 123 catches in 2021 for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns now wearing silver and black.

Adams is gone. So too is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, now in Kansas City.

Despite losses on offense, the Packers remain a chic Super Bowl pick among media and fans in what is an NFC that is as wide open as we have seen in recent memory. One former Packers star, and Super Bowl MVP, believes the optimism is more than justified — despite the wholesale changes in Rodgers’ supporting cast.

“The Packers are interesting because they do have one of the best quarterbacks ever,” former Packers wide receiver Desmond Howard told Heavy, in a conversation as part of his partnership with Town House.

Rodgers completed his fourth consecutive season with more than 4,000 passing yards while leading the Packers to a third consecutive NFC North crown. Howard believes Rodgers’ influence over the locker room, and the fact that he remains among the game’s premier passers, will soften the blow of the losses on offense.

“You’re talking about Aaron Rodgers being a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Howard said. “That, to me, is the thing that could keep the Packers optimistic. Despite losing Davante Adams and maybe having a receiving corps that’s unproven, you’ve got the guy who is going to make them better.

“You hear teammates talk about Aaron Rodgers, and they’ll let you know that when he’s on the field, you have to elevate your game. That’s a rare characteristic to carry. Tom Brady is the same way. Because of his mere presence, you automatically feel as though you have to elevate your game, and that’s what the Packers’ young receivers are going to have to do.”

The Packers, of course, return starters Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, plus offseason addition Sammy Watkins, so there is a veteran presence in an otherwise young receiving corps.

If Rodgers is able to carry a revamped receiving corps, without the benefit of former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s guidance, Hackett is now the first-year head coach of the Denver Broncos, on a long playoff run, it may be one of the more impressive accomplishments of his career.

Defensively, the Packers have a group capable of leading a Super Bowl charge.

Kenny Clark remains one of the more versatile run-stuffers and interior pass-rushers in the sport, anchoring the Packers’ defensive line. Jarran Reed alongside him at defensive end was a major addition for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

There’s a very real chance the Packers’ defense — loaded with playmakers at all three levels — finishes the season ranked among the league’s five best units and is what fuels Green Bay’s success.

But, will it be enough?

Can Rodgers, buttressed by an elite defense, lead the Packers to new heights without Adams?

Some inside the league are skeptical.

“I’m really surprised by all of these gurus and experts out there predicting the Packers having their best team yet, and going to the Super Bowl,” an NFC personnel executive told Heavy, on the condition of anonymity to discuss another team freely. “I don’t get it. I don’t get it at all.

“I understand you have a damn good quarterback, but you gave away his weapon. His most dangerous and most consistent weapon. All of these people think the Packers will be better, and I’m sitting here just asking myself ‘how’? Now he’s going to spread the ball around to four different wide receivers rather than one, well, that one caught 24 touchdowns last year.”

Likewise, a current player in the NFC South thinks the Packers could be primed to be unseated by a division rival.

“I really like Minnesota a lot and think they could surprise some people this year,” the player told Heavy. “The Vikings were really solid last year, and I like their new additions both on the coaching staff and the roster.”

This season for the Packers will be different. Time will tell if the pieces in place are capable of producing the same, or better, results we’ve come to expect from the land of frozen tundra.

Quote of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on Julio Jones: “He’s kind of gotten to the point where he’s returned to his old self. … Right now, he can play. We have a bunch of receivers that can play so the pitch count should be kind of even depending on who we play and how we play it. We think he can lend a lot for us – we’ve just got to knock on wood and keep him healthy.”

If Julio Jones is anywhere close to “his old self,” as Bowles describes, that will be a major boon for the Buccaneers’ offense.

Be it due to health concerns, being out of shape, lack of usage in the offense behind A.J. Brown, Jones was far from the impactful player he was in Atlanta as he built an 11-year career as a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

Uniting with Tom Brady could bring out the best in Jones, and perhaps turn back the clock, by at least two seasons.

Just two seasons ago, Matt Ryan produced a 131.5 passer rating on Jones’ 65 targets, which could be a harbinger of what Jones brings Brady and the Buccaneers. That’s presuming the 12-year veteran is as motivated and in as peak physical shape as Bowles suggests.

If Jones can stay healthy, stay motivated, and the Buccaneers keep him involved in the offense, this is going to be an even more difficult offense to defend than it has been since Brady’s arrival in 2020.

Final Thought

I’m really perplexed by the lack of buzz around the Cincinnati Bengals entering the 2022 season.

There is, of course, the very real phenomenon of the Super Bowl loser struggling to make it back to the big game the following year. And, the AFC is more talented than ever, with potentially as many as eight teams with legitimately viable prospects of reaching the Super Bowl.

But, I’d put the Bengals very much on

that list.

After all, Joe Burrow will be entering his second season with Ja’Marr Chase — at the NFL level — and the Bengals really addressed their most glaring roster deficiencies; La’el Collins at right tackle, Alex Cappa is in at offensive guard, Ted Karras arrives at center, and Hayden Hurst replaces C.J. Uzomah at tight end.

Now, shopping at the top of the free agent market doesn’t always indicate future success, but these are big-time and proven commodities upgrading a roster that won 10 games and came 15 or so yards shy of attempting a game-tying field goal in the Super Bowl — and failed largely because the offensive line collapsed.

The Bengals enter the season as +2200 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel SportsBook, or the 12th best odds of lifting the Lombardi.

Yet, Burrow plays the game at a cerebral level matched by few in the sport, will now be doing so behind a veteran and revamped offensive line, Cincinnati invested heavily in the secondary in the NFL draft, by using three of the team’s first five picks in 2022 in the secondary, and this is one of the more balanced offenses in the league.

The AFC is undoubtedly a gauntlet, but that the Bengals are entering it flying so far under the radar is one of the biggest surprises of the preseason.