Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Angry Exchange with Bills QB Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was steaming after an offsides call wiped out what would have been the go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, and was still angry when he met with Josh Allen on the field after the game.

Viral video caught Mahomes and Allen sharing a quick embrace following Buffalo’s 20-17 victory on December 10, with the Chiefs quarterback venting his anger in explicit terms. Mahomes was angry that referees flagged wide receiver Kadarius Toney for lining up offsides, which negated a long pass to tight end Travis Kelce that he then lateraled to Toney for what would have been the go-ahead score with just more than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

"Worst f****** call I've ever seen." Patrick Mahomes to Josh Allen after the game 😬 (🎥 @thadbrown7)

Mahomes came under fire for sharing his anger during the meeting with Allen, with many fans calling out the Chiefs quarterback.

Fans Sound Off on Patrick Mahomes

In their exchange, Allen appeared to ask Mahomes about the call that negated the touchdown, with Mahomes replying that it was offsides on the offense. Mahomes remained angry, calling it the “worst f***ing call I’ve ever seen” and continuing to express his anger as he and Allen ended their exchange and parted ways.

Some fans took issue with Mahomes’ behavior, noting that Allen had been respectful in past postgame exchanges with Mahomes, even following tough losses for the Bills.

“Wow this is sad,” one fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Them playoff losses that Allen had to endure and he shook his hand like a man. Mahomes pulls this. Whats crazy is I didn’t dislike Mahomes, but this year the amount of crying game after game is annoying as hell.”

Others noted that Allen shared a long embrace following the 2021 divisional-round playoff loss to the Chiefs, when Allen put the Bills in the lead with 13 seconds remaining only to see Mahomes lead a game-tying drive and then win the game in overtime.

“Allen was all class in some of the most heartbreaking playoff losses in NFL history in K.C. (13 seconds?) and look how Mahomes handles it,” a fan posted on X.

Allen had a strong performance Sunday’s win , completing 23 of 42 passes for 233 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushing for 32 yards with a rushing score. The win pulled the Bills to 7-6, bringing them back into the playoff race.

Referee Explains Reasoning for Call

Both Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed frustrations that referees did not give Toney a warning before the play that he was lined up offside, which they said was customary. Speaking to a pool reporter after the game, referee Carl Cheffers said Toney was lined up too far offside to warrant a warning.

“Yes, ultimately, if they looked for alignment advice, certainly we are going to give it to them,” Cheffers said, via Pro Football Talk. “But ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. And, certainly, no warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they’re actually blocking our view of the ball. So, we would give them some sort of a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning.”