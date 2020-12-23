Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs Send Important Message to Brian Daboll

With the success the Buffalo Bills offense has been having this year, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has become one of the hottest NFL head coaching candidates in the NFL.

While the Bills have developed one of the best offenses in the NFL, the players have reaped the rewards.

Josh Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to tally 4,000-plus passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns, and eight-plus rushing touchdowns in the same season. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is third in the NFL with 1,314 receiving yards and leads the league with 111 receptions, which are both career-highs.

Cole Beasley is also having a career year for the Bills. The slot receiver has pulled in 79 receptions this season for a career-high 950 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He’s having one of the best seasons of his career and Daboll has been a big piece of his success.

On Wednesday, Beasley and Diggs were both asked to deliver a pitch for Daboll to become the head coach of another organization. They were both iffy with their responses.

“I don’t want to give you one because I don’t want him to leave,” Diggs said during his video conference call on Wednesday. “But he handles everything the right way. He comes at you from all angles not just as a player or coach, but a guy that understands the game and he’s a professional. He’s serious about it and he’s passionate about it and I love playing for him, that’s why I wouldn’t want to give you too good of a pitch.”

Beasley, who’s tallied five games this season with 100 or more yards receiving, was on the same page as Diggs but he’s not letting Daboll got anywhere.

“I told him he can’t leave until I’m done,” Beasley said during a media session on Wednesday. “I’m not joking at all, not one bit. I don’t want him to go anywhere. In my mind, he’s staying here, so I don’t want to talk about that at all.”

Brian Daboll Is A Head Coach On The Rise

Daboll has had plenty of experience as a coach in the NFL. He’s been an offensive coordinator for three different NFL teams and was also the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama for a year before joining McDermott in Buffalo in 2018. Ever since then, Daboll has been building up the Bills offense for the year they are having now.

On Saturday, the Bills tied an NFL record for the number of players with a touchdown reception. Jake Kumerow became the 13th Bill to catch a touchdown pass this season. If Devin Singletary, Andre Roberts, or maybe even a lineman, catches a touchdown pass on Monday against the New England Patriots, the Bills could set the new standard at 14.

Over the past three years, Daboll has been able to develop one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has built one of the most potent offenses. They have scored 9.5 more points per game this season than last, which leads the NFL.

The Bills Have A Balanced Offense

Allen is having his best season yet and that success has a lot to do with the weapons that he has at his disposal and the production is balanced between all of them. Diggs obviously leads the way with 1,314 receiving yards but six different receivers have three touchdowns or more.

Diggs, Beasley, and rookie Gabe Davis are the only receivers with 450 yards or more, but the Bills aren’t even at full strength yet either. The Bills designated wide receiver John Brown, who led the team last season with 1,060 yards, to return to practice last week and could be activated off the injured reserve list in the next week or two.

McDermott said earlier this week they were going to evaluate Brown as the week goes on and play the situation by ear.

