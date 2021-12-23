Bills Twitter Outraged Over Pro Bowl Snubs: Only 2 Players Selected

The Buffalo Bills players, fans, and analysts flipped out after the 2022 Pro Bowl selections were revealed on Wednesday, December 22.

No one is arguing that Bills’ Stefon Diggs absolutely deserved to be selected. He’s the only receiver in franchise history to record more than 80 receptions and 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

It’s also exciting that Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins earned his first Pro Bowl honor. He’s allowed zero sacks in 10 of the 13 games, per Bills Wire, and zero pressures in four of the last seven games.

But was Dawkins more deserving than say, safety Jordan Poyer?

Josh Allen has had a Pro Bowl season. Dion Dawkins has not. — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 23, 2021

Relegating Poyer, along with quarterback Josh Allen, and kicker Tyler Bass, in particular as alternates, set off a firestorm on Twitter.

Dion Dawkins and Stefon Diggs have been named to the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lGA839cNPL — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 23, 2021

Other Bills players named as alternates include linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, long snapper Reid Ferguson, safety Micah Hude and center Mitch Morse.

I'll never understand who does and doesn't make the #ProBowl No Josh Allen?

No Micah Hyde?

No Jordan Poyer? ¯_(ツ)_/¯#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 23, 2021

Yes, Jordan Poyer should be a Pro Bowler. Other #Bills have solid case too. That said, I think Poyer for All-Pro still strong and far greater honor. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 23, 2021

Bass 5th alternate lol We really need to change this voting system — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) December 23, 2021

Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, spoke out after seeing her husband was snubbed once again.

“Said it last year, going to say it again lol pro bowl should have the PROS in it,” Bush tweeted. “Enough of this voting nonsense. Jordan and Micah are the best. Simple facts. Can’t argue with stats. FIVE picks. Top graded coverage. Give me a damn break.”

Made this LAST YEAR… Sadly it still plays.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/c0BjxplYpc — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 23, 2021

Pro Bowl s̶n̶u̶b̶s̶ Alternates. We have nine Pro Bowl Alternates: https://t.co/6TJ4vZPDFS pic.twitter.com/r07v7A2wK1 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 23, 2021

Poyer also tweeted about the snub, “Make it make sense!” he wrote with a cry-laughing face emoji and a bawling face emoji.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Earned the Nod Over Allen?

The six NFL quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl include Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady, Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson, the latter of whom was a selection that not sit well with Bills fans.

Josh Allen

4,289 total yards

35 total TDs

12 INT Lamar Jackson

3,649 total yards

18 total TDs

13 INT Guess which one made the pro bowl? pic.twitter.com/lrLPrAHvlp — Buffalo Sports Chatter (@ChatterBuffalo) December 23, 2021

WKBW sports director Matthew Bove tweeted, “Lamar Jackson has 18 total TDs this year [12 games]. Josh Allen has 35 in 14 games. Allen has fewer interceptions, about 900 more passing yards & a better completion percentage.”

There is absolutely NO reason that Lamar should be in the Pro Bowl over Josh Allen.. pic.twitter.com/hqlGfbcbEC — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙎𝙕𝙉🌟(7-7) (@GoatedBaker) December 23, 2021

Mark My Words podcast host Mark Gunnels tweeted, “How did Lamar Jackson make the Pro Bowl over Josh Allen? That makes zero sense. Compare the numbers and it’s not even close.”

Numerous Bills fans tweeted about how Allen’s snub doesn’t matter because he’d have to miss it anyway in order to prepare for a much more important game. A fan account tweeted, “Josh Allen wouldn’t be playing in the Pro Bowl anyway when he’s getting ready for the Super Bowl.”

Forget the Pro Bowl, Bills Mafia Should Be Laser Focused on Beating the Patriots on Sunday

Sean McDermott reading the list of Bills Pro Bowl alternates knowing how many chips will be placed on shoulders… pic.twitter.com/33f8Y33wNP — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 23, 2021

More important than Pro Bowl selections, the Bills upcoming game against the New England Patriots in Week 16. Not only does the winner clinch the AFC East, but they will also secure a spot in the playoffs.

Who cares? Players.

Agents.

Coaches.

People who like money. https://t.co/2Sm3GClAi8 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 23, 2021

There’s no beating around the bush that Sunday is a must-win game for the Bills, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is urging his players to get fired up from the pressure.

“It’s the competition you’re looking for,” Daboll said, pew Bills Wire. “That’s (why) December football games are what they are. High competition level, usually some type of stakes at it. It’ll be an important week.”

READ NEXT: Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Raises Concern Heading Into Week 16