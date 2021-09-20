Bills Invite Ex-Washington Football Team CB to Work Out: Report

Despite a blowout win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are still looking for ways to improve on defense and taking extra precautions after cornerback Levi Wallace, who caught the team’s first interception of the year, exited the game early with a leg cramp.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

According to Pro Football Focus reporter Doug Kyed, the Bills will be working out free agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was waived by the Detriot Lions just one day before their preseason opener. The Florida alum had signed a one-year contract with the Lions after spending the 2020 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.

While Dunbar has received interest from numerous teams, the 29-year-old cornerback ultimately decided to work out with the Bills, and it’s hard to imagine the team’s Week 3 opponent, the Washington Football Team, didn’t help sway his decision.

Dunbar, who played wide receiver at Florida under coach Urban Meyer, went undrafted in 2015 before signing with the Washington Football Team, where then-coach Jay Gruden flipped his position to defense. During his five-season tenure in Washington, Dunbar recorded nine interceptions, 35 passes defended, and 150 tackles.

Chris Cooley breaks down cornerback Quinton Dunbar's first interception against the New York Giants. #MicrosoftSurface pic.twitter.com/7Ho97cqEdn — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 5, 2019

Dunbar’s brief stint in Seattle was far less productive. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive lineman suffered a knee injury and only appeared in six games with the Seahawks.

Dunbar was Arrested After Washington Traded Him to Seattle

Former Florida #Gators WR (now DB) Quinton Dunbar with an interception of ex-Florida QB Cam Newton earlier. #Seahawks #Patriotspic.twitter.com/pRFQ54C0ia — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) September 21, 2020

Soon after Washington traded Dunbar to Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the defensive star got into trouble off the field. On May 14, 2020, an arrest warrant. was issued for both him and Deandre Baker, the latter of whom now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, following an alleged armed robbery in Broward County, Florida.

As stated in the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar, who’ve been friends since childhood, were accused of robbing people at gunpoint after a card game turned violent. Dunbar was ultimately not prosecuted after being arrested and charged with armed robbery due to insufficient evidence, according to Buffalo News.

Dunbar’s visit to the Bills was not listed on the NFL’s Daily Transaction report on Monday, but if Kyed’s report is correct, he will show on the list later this week.

The Bills Will Miss Out on Facing Ex-Buffalo QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

While the anticipation was high for former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s prodigal return to Orchard Park, he suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. In his place, Washington will start backup Taylor Heinicke.

The Bills are predicted to beat Washington with an 8.5 point favorite, but the final score may turn out to be closer than expected. Buffalo will be facing a much tougher defense than what they played against in Miami.

READ NEXT: Bills QB lgnored Coach to Throw ‘Unbelievable’ TD to Stefon Diggs