Famous Wife of Bills Star Sparks Controversy With Vaccine Stance

One of the most famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is heated over a new COVID-19 vaccine rule for games next season.

This week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that Bills fans would need to be vaccinated in order to attend games next season, a stance that has generated controversy and some pushback from the state. It has also gotten a strong response from fans and one well-known spouse. Rachel Bush, an Instagram influencer and wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, took to social media to sound off on the newly announced rule.

Vaccine Announcement Draws Controversy

As WKBW of Buffalo reported, the announcement from Poloncarz was met with almost immediate resistance from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said it was too early to sign off anything so specific. It was Cuomo who first allowed fans to return, using the Bills playoff games as a pilot for a larger plan to allow New Yorkers to attend sporting events again.

Erie County is in support of returning fans to the stadium and arena, this upcoming fall. The best way to do this is to ensure all fans are vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/T2eGGrTAgp — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 13, 2021

“Things change so quickly, you know where are you going to be in four months? I’ll tell you in four months,” Cuomo said, via WKBW. “I just think it’s early to make a decision months ahead. Legally, the state would have to sign off on it. Practically, we tend to do it as a collaborative.”

But the Erie County executive’s office shot back, with spokesperson Peter Anderson saying the newly renamed Highmark Stadium is a county facility, and the state does not have say over attendance policies.

Bush Sounds Off

The plan to require fans to be vaccinate did not sit well with many fans, Bush included. As Fox News noted, the Instagram model took to social media to slam the rule as “unconstitutional” and said the plan would essentially make the vaccine mandated. She shared a petition on Twitter calling on the county to reverse the policy.

“Here is the thing. If you can not function in society normally without getting an experimental vaccine…then there is no option, which means it’s forced,” she wrote, via Fox News. “It’s their way or the highway and that is the exact opposite of freedom and a choice. We will continue to fight this.”

Bush’s rant against the rule drew some national attention, generating headlines and sparking some social media debate. Some disagreed with her stance and pushed back against her assertion that it would be unconstitutional.

Jordan Poyer's Wife Rips Bills Stadium's Proposed Vaccine Requirement, 'Bulls***' https://t.co/ix8B3XTvkp — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2021

Her stance comes just days after Bills quarterback Josh Allen sparked some controversy of his own over remarks on the COVID-19 vaccine. During an appearance on “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt,” Allen was asked if he had been vaccinated and said he had not yet made up his mind and needed to do more research.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on whether to get COVID-19 vaccine: "Still debating that" https://t.co/1Vdi2OCUcS pic.twitter.com/D43EYQNqM0 — The Hill (@thehill) April 8, 2021

Allen went on to say that the league should not mandate players to take it — a stance that the NFL shares. The remarks drew some viral controversy, with Allen’s name trending on Twitter and many speaking out to say it was improper for him to cast doubt over a vaccine that they said was proven to be safe and effective.

