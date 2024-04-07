Bills CB Turns Heads With Cryptic Post After Stefon Diggs Trade

Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas took to social media to share a harsh movie quote one day after Stefon Diggs was traded, and some fans believe the timing of the cryptic post was not a coincidence.

In a post on X shared the day after the wide receiver was shipped to the Houston Texans, Douglas shared a quote from the 2006 movie “ATL” starring the rapper TI. In the scene, one character warns another to get out of their life and not return.

Douglas shared an abbreviated version of the quote in his post.

“I don’t wanna talk to ya, kick it with ya, skate with ya, nothin,” Douglas wrote.

While Douglas had not spoken publicly about the trade that sent Diggs to the Texans, some fans believed that the post may have been related.

Fans React to Message from Rasul Douglas

The post from Douglas drew some surprised reactions from fans, who interpreted the movie quote as a parting message to Diggs.

“Diggs really must be unlikable behind the scenes Sheesh,” one fan wrote in response.

Others connected the message to the series of cryptic messages that Diggs has shared in recent months, many of which appeared to express unhappiness in Buffalo and readiness to start over.

Douglas did not mention Diggs specifically and has posted nothing directly about his departure. Some other Bills players offered fond farewells, including left tackle Dion Dawkins who shared a series of pictures of himself with Diggs during their four seasons together in Buffalo.

Diggs also sent a warm message to fans upon his departure from Buffalo, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt goodbye.

“I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization!”

Tensions on the Bills

After the trade was announced on April 3, some reports emerged hinting at tensions inside the locker room in Buffalo — though none mentioned Douglas specifically. The Athletic’s Tim Graham reported that quarterback Josh Allen “snapped” at Diggs following an overtime loss to the New York Jets in the season opener.

“I didn’t include it [in my story] because I don’t know what Stefon Diggs said to him, but Josh Allen snapped at him,” Graham said. “He said, ‘It’s one [expletive] game,’ and kind of motioned like, ‘I’m not talking to you.’ And Diggs walked away and Josh just sat there.”

There may have been tensions between Diggs and members of the secondary. Late last season, as Diggs was enduring a long slump that saw him go seven games without a touchdown, veteran cornerback Josh Norman said publicly that Diggs was choosing to sub himself out of games.

When asked by John Wawrow of The Associated Press about the receiver’s lack of playing time, Norman claimed that it was Diggs’ own decision.

“He is getting playing time,” Norman said. “He’s just taking himself out. So it’s not that he’s not getting playing time. He chooses to do that.”