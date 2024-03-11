Bills $21 Million Starter’s Cryptic 2-Word Message Raises Eyebrows

The Buffalo Bills are going through a major roster change ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Amid Bills general manager Brandon Beane cutting six veterans, he restructured cornerback Rasul Douglas‘ contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 6 that restructuring Douglas’ contract saves “approximately $2.5 more million against their cap.” Following the restructure, it was assumed he’d be playing for Buffalo in 2024.

However, shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering period started on Monday, March 11, the cornerback posted a cryptic message. “Decisions decisions,” Douglas posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 29-year-old’s post immediately sparked concern. One fan responded, “Please stay in Buffalo. We need you.” Another person posted, “Dude what IS BEANE DOING.” Packers fans hoped he was mulling over a return to Green Bay. However, the veteran could simply be commenting on the flurry of activity in the NFL.

On March 5, “Let people move on . Dont hold em back,” Douglas posted.

The Bills initially landed Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, a much-needed move after losing All-Pro Tre’Davious White (Achilles) for the season. In the deal, Buffalo sent Green Bay a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Douglas, who signed a three-year $21 million contract with the Packers, is entering the final season of his contract.

He was highly productive after landing in Buffalo. In 9 games, he recorded 29 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries. Douglas unfortunately got injured (knee) in the Bills’ regular-season finale. In one playoff game, he registered 2 total tackles and 1 forced fumble.

Bills GM Brandon Beane Didn’t Commit to Offering Rasul Douglas an Extension



Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago, Beane was asked about offering Douglas an extension. With a cap hit of $7.53 million, extending the former third-round pick to spread that number out made sense.

“He’s a guy that obviously did some really good things for us,” Beane said. “We’re looking at a lot of things. So, nothing right now or anything like that. But, really enjoyed getting to know him and what he brought our defense.”

However, releasing or trading Douglas before the 2024 season would be a huge surprise after the Bills released White. Ahead of the playoffs, Beane spoke highly of the West Virginia alum.

“He’s just got an innate feel of how the game is played, what they’re trying to do,” Beane told The Buffalo News in early January.

“And then a lot of people have that, but they don’t also have the ball skills with it. He’s got really good ball skills with it. And I think we’ve seen it, that he’s had some some big games as far as turnovers for us, to either put our offense in good scoring position, or even (against the Patriots), he scored himself.”

Rasul Douglas Shared a 1-Word Response to All the Bills’ Cuts

After the Bills cut six of his teammates last week, Douglas kept his reaction brief. “Sheesh,” he posted. The defense will look drastically different next season.

In addition to cutting White, the Bills said goodbye to cornerback Siran Neal and safety Jordan Poyer. Veteran safety Micah Hyde is a free agent and mulling retirement.

At least one pending free agent. is returning. On Monday afternoon, Schefter reported the Bills were re-signing cornerback Cam Lewis to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Entering the 2024 season, Douglas should be the starting corner opposite Dane Jackson. Douglas seemed to be incredibly happy in Buffalo. After catching a pick-six against the Patriots on December 31, “Man, I love it here,” he said after the game. “Just the way they make me feel. How our vets take control… They keep me on my game.”