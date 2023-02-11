Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Considered Signing With Bills After Retiring

Rob Gronkowski nearly ended his retirement to join the Buffalo Bills.

The future Hall of Famer and longtime rival retired from football for the second time in June 2022, but revealed this week that he considered coming back for one more season to play with his hometown team.

The tight end said Tom Brady’s retirement prompted him to think about his own future and he even had some discussions with the Bills, but ultimately decided to stay retired.

“When Tom (Brady) retired (briefly last offseason), I just always loved to play with Tom, our chemistry and everything. My options were on the table then at that moment for about three weeks throughout the free agency period,” Gronkowski said during an interview with Fox Sports during Super Bowl media week, via the Buffalo News. “I just talked to (the Bills) a little bit. I saw what my options were. I knew I probably wasn’t going to play football again, but I just wanted to see the options. I didn’t want to shut the door or anything. If Tom stayed retired and I was willing to play another year of football and to go all in, I think the Buffalo Bills would have been the team for sure.”

While he never ended up playing for the Bills, Gronkowski did say he has a newfound relationship with the team he once tormented as a player.