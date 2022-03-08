Bills Rumors: ‘Front of the Line’ to Sign Titans Pro-Bowl Guard

The Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that his No. 1 priority this offseason is figuring out a way to better protect quarterback Josh Allen, which means he’ll be laser-focused on bulking up the offensive line.

“First thing, I’m going to try and protect [Allen],” Beane said during his end-of-season press conference. “I have to make sure the o-line is set and that we’re confident in them.”

Lucky for the Bills, it seems one of the NFL’s top guards will become available this offseason, Tennessee Titans starter Rodger Saffold. The former second-round pick from the 2010 NFL Draft has been rumored to be a cap casualty for the Titans, as they would free up $10.4 million in cap space with his release.

On March 5, the Pro Bowler fueled speculation over his exit from Tennessee with a cryptic tweet. “I don’t regret one ☝🏾 moment wit you…” Saffold wrote on Twitter.

I don’t regret one ☝🏾 moment wit you…. — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) March 6, 2022

While Saffold will turn 34 in June, News 4 Buffalo reporter Matt Parrino believes that if the Indiana alum becomes available, the Bills will move quickly to snatch up the 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman.

“If Rodger Saffold gets cut by the Titans, I’d imagine that the #Bills will be at the front of the line for his services,” Parrino tweeted on March 8. “Titans can add $10+ million in cap space. Saffold played two seasons for Aaron Kromer in LA. Buffalo likely can keep cap hit in 22 down with a 3-year deal.”

Saffold Is Considered a ‘Great Leader & Asset Upfront’

One of the biggest concerns for teams looking to add Saffold will be to make sure he’s healthy. The veteran dealt with lingering “numbness” which caused him to be unable to finish multiple games, an issue Saffold said he’d deal with this offseason.

“It’s just kind of like, How can we manage it?” he said in December. “I’ve got to grind through it. My team isn’t going to be playing in the Super Bowl while I’m sitting over there like, ‘Go guys!’… I’ve got to play.”

It’s that kind of determination, however, that makes him an inspiring leader in the locker room. Titans Wire reporter Mike Moraitis wrote of Saffold, “Yes, Saffold did struggle in pass protection and with injury in 2021, but he’s also been a great leader and asset upfront overall for the Titans during his three seasons in Nashville.

“While we wouldn’t be shocked if the Titans hang on to Saffold altogether or work out a restructure to keep him in the two-tone blue, our expectation is he’ll be cut.”

The Bills Created $5.1 Million in Cap Space By Releasing A.J. Klein on Tuesday

The Bills created a little more wiggle room to add players like Saffold to the roster by cutting linebacker A.J. Klein on Tuesday, March 8, per Bills Wire, which frees up $5.1 million in cap space for the 2022 NFL season.

Klein, who’s entering his 10th season in the league, spent two years in Buffalo. In 31 game appearances, he recorded 103 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and one interception. During the 2021 NFL season, he participated in just 29% of the team’s defensive snaps, per SB Nation, his lowest number (277 defensive plays) since his rookie season.

The #Bills have released LB AJ Klein. The difficult roster decisions begin. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) March 8, 2022

The veteran linebacker won’t be the only cap casualty from the Bills roster, as they are hard up against the salary cap. The easiest way to create more space would be to release wide receiver Cole Beasley ($6.1 million), guard Jon Feliciano ($3.5 million), and/or linebacker Tyler Matakevich ($2.5 million).

