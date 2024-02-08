Bills Hire ‘Fascinating’ New QBs Coach for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills removed the interim tag and officially hired Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator for the 2024 NFL season. However, that left Brady’s former job as the team’s quarterbacks coach vacant.

On Wednesday, February 7, the Bills announced they hired Ronald Curry to fill that role. Curry, who spent the past eight years with the New Orleans Saints, will now work closely with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown called Curry “a fascinating hire” for Buffalo. Between his experience as a player and coach, Curry brings a lot to the table.

Curry was a superstar college quarterback at the University of North Carolina, where he broke the passing yardage record. After the Raiders drafted him in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL draft, Curry transitioned to wide receiver. During his seven seasons with the Raiders, he recorded 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 44-year-old cut his teeth as a coach in NFL working as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. After landing the same role in New Orleans, he slowly moved up the ladder. Curry was the Saints receivers coach for three seasons before working as the team’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator between 2021 and 2023.

With that kind of resume, Curry brings “a solid background in both ends of [the] pass game,” Brown noted. “Players like him” and he’s “well regarded around the league.”

While Curry counts as an outside hire, he’s familiar with Brady. The two worked together under Saints head coach Sean Payton while Brady was an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018.

Working With Bills QB Josh Allen Should Give Ronald Curry’s NFL Career a Boost

In addition to being one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Allen has a history of helping his former coaches get promotions. Allen’s longtime former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, went on to become the head coach of the New York Giants in 2022.

Daboll’s replacement, Ken Dorsey, was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. While the Bills fired Dorsey midway through the 2023 NFL season, he’s now offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns

Brady becoming the Bills offensive coordinator is yet another example. Nola.com reported that the Saints offered Curry a chance to stay on as their quarterbacks’ coach. But after New Orleans bypassed him to hire 49ers pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator for next season, he was ready for a fresh start.

The Bills Announced 2 More New Hires & 1 Departure

Curry wasn’t the only new hire the Bills announced on Wednesday. After Buffalo “mutually agreed to part ways” with longtime defensive backs coach John Butler, as reported by NYup.com, Buffalo hired Jahmile Addae, who’s transitioning from college to the NFL.

Addae was the University of Georgia’s defensive backs coach when the Bulldogs won the National Championship in 2021. He spent the last two seasons as the Miami Hurricanes secondary coach.

Buffalo also named Christian Taylor as their new defensive quality control coach. He spent the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator at William & Mary, Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s alma mater.