Bills Reveal Good Injury News for First Time in Weeks

Throughout the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills have been an injury-riddled football team.

From their offensive line that recently lost starter Cody Ford, to the several injuries in the secondary and key players like wide receiver John Brown and linebacker Matt Milano being placed on the injured reserve list at different points this season. It’s been an up and down season as far as injuries for the Bills.

But for the first time this season, Buffalo’s injury report looks good heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the San Franciso 49ers.

On Saturday, the Bills released their weekly injury report and it only included six players, four of which were full participants in practice, and “designated survivor” quarterback Jake Fromm was the lone “limited” participant.

Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/6troBL4nVc — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 5, 2020

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia also reported that every member of the active roster was on the practice field for their final practice leading into their 49ers matchup. Linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson, who are both currently on the injured reserve list, were even on the field as well.

#Bills practice on Saturday, and how about this? Every member of the active roster was on the practice field today ahead of the 49ers game. That includes LB Matt Milano and LB Tyrel Dodson (both on IR)#Bills looking extremely healthy for Monday Night Football. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 5, 2020

Buffalo’s injury report hasn’t looked as good as it does since at least Week 5 of the season and they are starting to get healthy at the perfect time. The Bills are set to play in primetime games for the next four weeks.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Buffalo’s Linebacker Situation

Head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are in a good position when it comes to who’s going to play linebacker in the coming weeks.

Early on this year, it was Matt Milano’s position to lose. He suffered a pectoral injury earlier this season and is currently working his way back from the injured reserve list. He was designated to return to practice earlier this week but McDermott wasn’t sure if he would return for Buffalo’s game on Monday.

“We just have to take it one day at a time, he’s been out a number of weeks as you know,” McDermott said on Wednesday. “We’re really encouraged by the way he’s worked and the work he’s put in with our medical team to get back.”

McDermott added that practices the rest of the week would be a good sign of where he was at physically. Milano won’t have to worry about hurrying back though as his backup, A.J. Klein, has been playing some of the best football of his career the past few weeks.

He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying 14.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three tackles for a loss in Buffalo’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. He also recorded five tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

Throughout this week, Klein has said that he’s been able to settle into a new position and has played faster without thinking as much in the past few games.

“I feel like I’m playing more free, faster, not thinking as much,” Klein said in a video call after Sunday’s game. “I’m playing will linebacker now, and the rest of my career I’ve always played mike. So that adjustment, and I’m not making any excuses for early in the season and my play, but I just feel like I’m playing fast and I’m trying to run around and make plays, and the less I think the more I’m reacting.”

Next Man Up Mentality

Throughout his time in Buffalo, McDermott has always preached a next man up mentality and Buffalo’s wide receivers have adopted that mantra this season.

With John Brown out, Cole Beasley, rookie Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie have all stepped up. After catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Beasley on Sunday, Davis is currently tied with Diggs for the team-lead in touchdown catches this season with four. He also has 22 catches for 354 yards and leads Buffalo in yards per catch (16.1).

READ NEXT