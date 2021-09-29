Bills Head Coach Fears Getting ‘A** Kicked’ By Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are 17 point favorites to beat the Houston Texans (1-2) at Highmark Stadium Sunday, but that doesn’t mean head coach Sean McDermott is taking it easy this week.

Sure, the Bills stomped all over the Washington Football Team with a 43-21 victory in Week 3, a win that proceeded their 35-0 shut out against the Miami Dolphins, and while Buffalo is predicted to steamroll Houston, McDermott still fears losing a Texans team that is relying on rookie Davis Mills as their starting quarterback.

McDermott’s level of worry may seem excessive considering the Panthers kept Mills to 19-28 passing for 168 yards with one passing touchdown last week, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was named AFC Offensive Play of the Week by the NFL, tallied 358 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and a rushing score against Washington.

Despite these stats, Buffalo’s head coach is not taking their matchup against an underdog team lightly and is making sure everyone stays focused. “If you don’t you get your ass kicked,” McDermott said, per Bills reporter Jon Scott.

McDermott also only had complimentary things to say about Mills. He “can make every throw, mobile enough, extremely smart. Looks like they have a good, young QB,” he said, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown.

McDermott Has a Storied History With Texans Head Coach David Culley

The Texans’ new head coach, David Culley, was the Bills’ quarterback coach from 2017 to 2018 and before that, worked alongside McDermott under Eagles’ head coach Andy Reid starting in 1999. Together, they worked in Philadelphia for 11 years, before McDermott was hired by Carolina, and Culley followed Reid to Kansas City.

“David does a great job,” McDermott said. “He’s a true professional. He’s been in this business a long time. He and I worked together in Philadelphia, where he was the receivers coach and did a great job there, so he knows offensive football. I’m sure he’s off to a great start as a head coach, winning his first game down there a couple weeks ago. His team plays hard for him, which I have a lot of respect for that.”

Culley Revealed Leslie Frazier Interviewd for His Job as Texans Head Coach

Another interesting connection between the Bills and the Texans, Buffalo’s defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was interviewed by the Texans to be their new head coach, a job that ultimately went to Culley, who spoke about that unnerving process to the media on Wednesday.

Losing out on the head coaching position possibly put a chip on Frazier’s shoulder, as he’s preparing the Bills defense to get creative on Sunday.

“We’re going to line up to do what we do and do it to the best of our abilities,” Frazier said, as reported by BuffaloBills.com. “People have a ton of tape on us and how we do things and they’re going to adjust and try to figure out ways to defeat what we do, but we’re going to continue to work to get better at what we do.”

“Our goal every week is to affect the quarterback in different ways,” Frazier continued. “And as I mentioned, our secondary does a great job in helping us do that. Whether it’s a veteran quarterback or a young quarterback, that’s one of our goals every week.”

