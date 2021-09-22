Bills HC Reveals Honest Opinion of Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Following an absolute shutout 35-0 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is focused on keeping the momentum going before taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

While Buffalo’s star quarterback Josh Allen will be ready to roll in Week 3, Washington will rely on backup Taylor Heinicke to lead their offense. It’s a disappointing turn of events since anticipation was high for ex-Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s prodigal return to Orchard Park, but he remains out after suffering a hip injury in Week 1.

McDermott spoke to the media on Wednesday about Buffalo’s upcoming game against Washington, offering up his honest evaluation of the “lesser-known” player that is Heinicke. However, McDermott has done his research, noting how well Heinicke performed in the NFC Wildcard playoff game against Tampa Bay last year, starting in place of an injured Alex Smith.

“Don’t underestimate him. He’s a good quarterback,” McDermott said.

Heinicke, 28, has grown and improved since that January 9 game against Tom Brady and company, during which he passed for 306 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-1 quarterback gained 15 pounds during the offseason, The Athletic reported.

During Washington’s 30-29 win over the New York Giants last week, Heinicke’s third-ever NFL start, he completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

McDermott Also Complimented Washington’s Defensive Line

Sean McDermott calls Washington’s front 4 “highly talented” #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 22, 2021

While Washington’s defense has failed to reach their preseason hype, allowing 49 points and 815 yards so far this season, they still provide a much tougher attack than what the Bills faced in Miami.

On Washington’s front four, “A lot of 1st rd picks, a lot of depth. The tape speaks for itself. We’re going to need to do a real good job there to have a chance,” McDermott said, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown.

As for the Bills’ own defensive line, “Some good and some things that we have to improve,” McDermott said on Wednesday, as tweeted by Brown. “I see a start to understanding gap integrity and stopping the run. That has to be earned to get after QBs w/pass rush. Good competition there.”

There is indeed competition for a defensive spot on Buffalo’s active roster for Sunday’s game. This week, McDermott invited former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Damarious Randall to audition for the Bills, as well as former Washington defensive back Quinton Dunbar.

The Bills are Favorited to Win on Sunday Against Washington

Sunday’s game marks the 15th regular-season matchup between Washington and Buffalo, with the Bills leading the regular-season series 9-5, per BuffaloBills.com. However, it’s just the second head-to-head matchup with McDermott and Ron Rivera at the helm.

McDermott and Rivera have a storied history together, as they both started their NFL coaching career under Andy Reid in Philadelphia. In 2011, when Rivera was hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he picked McDermott as his defensive coordinator.

When the two friends face off on September 26, the Bills are predicted to beat Washington (1-1) with an 8.5 point favorite.

