Bills’ OL Reveals Hometown Fans Will Pack Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills take on their AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 5, and while quarterback Josh Allen and company are expecting to enter a hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, one rookie is making sure there will be some friendly faces in attendance.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown, whom the Bills drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, revealed to the media on Thursday that there will be anywhere from 200 to 300 fans from his hometown traveling to the game this weekend.

Brown, who’s from Lenox, Iowa, a town of fewer than 1,500 people, is both thrilled and humbled that so many people are driving over two hours to cheer him and the Bills on against the Chiefs.

Spencer Brown is from Lenox, Iowa… a town of about 1,400 people. 200-300 of those residents are making the 2+ hour drive to Kansas City to watch Brown play on Sunday Night Football. "It's just showing small town kids can do it."#Bills pic.twitter.com/RPztQ8SiXJ — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 7, 2021

While the Northern Iowa alum calls Sunday Night Football’s primetime matchup “just another game,” he’s excited to “show small-town kids can do it. I’m the first from southwest Iowa to go play in the NFL and hopefully, there’s many more after me.”

“I legit started at the bottom, the lowest class in Iowa, and worked my way up,” Brown continued. “And now you’re going to start your fourth NFL game and I’m thankful for the opportunities.”

Brown Impressed in His First-Ever NFL Start Vs. the Houston Texans

#Bills OL Spencer Brown (6'8) politely reminds Texans DB Desmond King II (5'10) that he is a shorter person #NFL pic.twitter.com/3BSIqpIOwN — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) October 3, 2021

The 23-year-old right tackle has appeared in all of the Bills games thus far this season, but he was granted his first-ever start against the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Brown stepped in for Cody Ford, who was taken out of the starting lineup after allowing 11 pressures against the Washington Football Team in Week 3, per Syracuse.com, and he did not disappoint.

In the first quarter, he took down a Texans defender which cleared the path for Allen to complete a long pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Pro Football Focus recorded Brown playing in 72 reps while allowing just two pressures. He earned a 60.4 grade in run blocking and a 52.7 grade in pass blocking.

Talent aside, Brown quickly became a fan favorite for his chutzpah on the field. Video of his spirited celebration kick after a penalty call on Texas went viral on Twitter.

Brown Earned Personal Shoutouts from McDermott, Allen & More

Head coach Sean McDermott hasn’t revealed if he’ll be starting the same five players on the offensive line against the Chiefs, he did give a shoutout to Brown after last Sunday’s game.

“I liked some of what I saw,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire. “I thought (Brown) showed poise. I thought he showed physical and mental toughness. I thought he gave us a real boost there.”

Allen was also impressed by Brown’s first-ever start. “I think he handled it like a pro,” Allen said. “He’s a guy that pops off the tape his effort, his attitude, I’m extremely glad we drafted him. He’s a special player and I have a lot of faith in him.”

Center Mitch Morse also showered him with compliments. “I thought Spencer had tremendous poise, he always has. He rose to the occasion. Spencer is an incredibly talented football player. Like any guy on the offensive line, I think he would say he’s got some work to do. But for the most part, I think Spencer performed admirably, was communicating very well, played beyond his years in that regard.”

