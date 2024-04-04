Stefon Diggs Asked Bills to Trade Him, New Teammate Claims

Stefon Diggs may have had a hand in his abrupt departure from the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills traded the All-Pro wide receiver to the Houston Texans on April 3, a surprise move that came months after Bills general manager Brandon Beane insisted that Diggs would return as the team’s No. 1 receiver in 2024.

But Joe Mixon, Diggs’ new teammate on the Texans, revealed shortly after the trade that the receiver “asked” to leave the Bills.

“Stefon Diggs, just a few weeks ago you asked and we delivered,” Mixon wrote in a post on X. “Now let’s go get these rings (emoji).”

@stefondiggs just a few weeks ago you asked and We delivered🙏 Now let’s go get these 💍’s🔥 #H-TownTakeover 🤘🏽 https://t.co/JHCQfIuuxV — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) April 3, 2024

Bills GM Explains Trade

Beane spoke to reporters hours after the trade was announced on Wednesday, insisting that the Bills weren’t giving up on the season by trading Diggs. Beane shared that the team had gotten several trade inquiries on Diggs and had been talking with the Texans for a few days.

“I think with this move, as we’re talking with Houston in this case the last couple days, the value seemed to make sense and the timing made sense for them and for us, and we worked on the deal and got it finalized today,” Beane said, via NFL.com. Stefon Diggs Instagram post following trade from #Bills pic.twitter.com/d7y1JERJVe — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) April 4, 2024 Beane hinted that there would be more work to build the roster and that the team would still be a contender by the time the season started.