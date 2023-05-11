Stefon Diggs: 15 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. Here’s what you need to know about him. The Maryland native has played in the NFL since 2015 and was previously a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

1. Where Was Stefon Diggs Born?

Stefon Diggs was born November 29, 1993, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to his biography on the Buffalo Bills’ website.

Diggs told Andscape about giving back to kids in the area where he spent his childhood, “For me, I hold that dear to my heart and try to give some coats to some kids that, whether their mom had it or didn’t have it, it’s something less to think about if she already has a lot on her plate. “It was kind of rooted in me to give back when I can give back, just as she did everything she could. So, to help other people is huge.”

2. Who Are Stefon Diggs’ Parents?

Stefon Diggs is the son of Aron Diggs and Stephanie Diggs. In January 2008, when Diggs was 14, his dad died of congestive heart failure, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He told the newspaper, “He was my best friend.” He said his father was also his first football coach.

“He wasn’t a pat-you-on-the-back kind of guy. He expected a lot out of you. He expected you to just play well and do things the right way, so that’s where it comes from with me,” Diggs told the Pioneer Press. “He made me the player that I am now. I’m tough on myself. I’m my own worst critic. I approach it like that. I don’t pat myself on the back. I expect to do well if I work hard.”

Diggs told USA Today in 2014, “Not having a father is big. You need guidance. I know, personally, when my father died, I needed guidance, I needed somebody to show me how to be a man, how to grow up, basically how to do the right thing.”

Diggs’ mom, Stephanie Diggs, worked as a train attendant for Amtrak, according to the Pioneer Press.

3. Who Is Stefon Diggs’ Brother Trevon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs’ brother Trevon Diggs is a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. He is five years younger than Stefon. According to Trevon Diggs’ bio on the Cowboys’ website, played college football at Alabama before he was drafted by Dallas in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft.

Trevon Diggs told Sports Illustrated in 2022, “I think he’s the best receiver; he thinks I’m the best DB. So when we compete, we’re going against the best, and that happens to be my brother.”

4. Does Stefon Diggs Have Any Siblings Other Than His Brother Trevon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs has three other siblings along with his brother Trevon, according to the Pioneer Press. He has an older sister, Porsche, and an older brother, Aron. He also has another younger brother, Darez Diggs.

When Diggs’ father died, he helped raise his younger brothers, he told the Pioneer Press, relaying the message his dad gave him before he died, “He said just look after my little brothers. I’ve got two little brothers. ‘Just do what you’ve got to do for your little brothers and keep them on the straight-and-narrow path.'”

Diggs’ brother Darez Diggs also played college football, at UAB, according to his biography on the school’s website. Darez Diggs was a cornerback from 2016 to 2018 with the Blazers, according to his bio.

5. Where Did Stefon Diggs Go to College?

Stefon Diggs went to the University of Maryland, where he played for the Terrapins, according to his biography on the school’s website. Diggs played at Maryland from 2012 to 2014.

According to the Terps website, Diggs had 150 catches for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career. He was an All-Big Ten Second Team player during his junior season, his final year with Maryland, according to the school’s website.

6. Does Stefon Diggs Have a Wife or Girlfriend?

Stefon Diggs is not married and does not have a wife. It is not clear if he has a girlfriend.

7. When Was Stefon Diggs Drafted?

Stefon Diggs was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, according to his bio on the Bills’ website. He was the 146th overall pick that year, according to the team’s website.

8. When Was Stefon Diggs Traded From the Vikings to the Bills?

Stefon Diggs was traded by the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills in 2020 in exchange for the Bills’ first, fifth and sixth round picks in the 2020 draft and their fourth round pick in the 2021 draft, according to ESPN. The Vikings also sent a seventh round pick to the Bills.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told ESPN in 2022, “Stef fit us well. The timing was good of where we were in our build of this team, and they got a fresh piece in Justin Jefferson, who’s very talented and has jumped right in there and been one of the best receivers in the league. So, that’s probably as win-win, as you would find.”

9. How Long Is Stefon Diggs’ Contract With the Bills?

Stefon Diggs has a four-year contract with the Bills that is set to expire after the 2027, according to Spotrac.

10. What Is Stefon Diggs’ Salary With the Bills?

Stefon Diggs will earn a salary of $1.165 million in 2023, along with a signing bonus worth $16 million and a restructure bonus of $6.745 million, according to Spotrac. In 2024, Diggs will earn a base salary of $18.5 million.

11. How Fast Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the 2015 combine, according to CBS Sports.

12. How Tall Is Stefon Diggs & How Much Does Stefon Diggs Weigh?

Stefon Diggs is 6 feet tall, according to his bio on the Bills website and he weighs 191 pounds.

13. What Are Stefon Diggs’ Career Stats in the NFL?

Stefon Diggs has played 119 games during his NFL career as of the end of the 2023 season, according to the Bills’ website. He has 703 catches for 8,812 yards along with 59 touchdowns, according to the Bills’ website.

14. Has Stefon Diggs Made the Pro Bowl?

Stefon Diggs has made the Pro Bowl three times, in 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to the Bills’ website.

15. What Is Stefon Diggs’ Relationship With Josh Allen Like?

Josh Allen told The Buffalo News in April 2023 about his relationship with Stefon Diggs, “Stef’s gonna Stef. I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7, and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

Diggs did not attend voluntary workouts with his teammates after a tough end to the 2023 season and Allen told The Buffalo News, “I know he’s not here right now and I wish he was here, but OTAs are a little bit of a different beast when it comes to all that stuff. But I’m just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better, because he is the best receiver in the league, and he helps us out a lot on this team. Looking forward to continuing our relationship on and off the field and him continuing to make plays for us.”

In 2021, Diggs and Allen were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids’ BFF issue. In the magazine, Diggs talked about becoming friends with Allen when he joined the Bills and how they bonded over video games.

“It really worked because in the video game, you don’t have to et somebody up,” Diggs told SI Kids. “You could just keep going, keep playing. But he was always getting me up, and I kind of felt like, Bro, that’s my quarterback.”