‘Don’t Be Shocked’ If Buffalo Bills Trade No. 1 WR Next Offseason: B/R

With the Seahawks trading franchise superstar Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Green Bay Packers stud Davante Adams heading to the Raiders, and Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill getting traded to the Dolphins, it seems there no longer “untouchable” players.

And while it seems impossible that the Buffalo Bills would ever part with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, this offseason has taught us to never say never. Or as Diggs tweeted after seeing Hill’s new three-year, $75 million contract with Miami, “It’s always business… never personal.”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox wrote on Sunday, March 27, “Even future Hall of Famers like Wilson or Adams can be dumped via free agency or trade if they start to age out or become too expensive. No, the salary cap isn’t a myth.

“This is a newer trend but not one that’s suddenly going to go away in a year. The 2023 offseason could end up just as wild as this one, with several faces of the franchise finding new homes.”

Knox named Diggs as one of the “franchise staples” that are most likely to be on the move next offseason. “The reality is that Diggs will turn 30 during the 2023 season and may not be in Buffalo beyond that year anyway,” he surmised.

“The Bills are projected to have just $15.9 million in cap space, the fourth-lowest total in the NFL. If Buffalo ate the dead money on Diggs’ contract, it would shave $13.6 million off the cap,” Knox noted.

How Kansas City dealt Hill could be an example of what the Bills do with Diggs next offseason, trading away a franchise cornerstone to free up valuable cap space and earn additional draft picks.

Would y’all give up a first for Stefon Diggs though? I would 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5lfDlPEPsg — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) March 27, 2022

Therefore, Knox concluded, “Don’t be shocked if Buffalo makes a similar move next year… Buffalo will be in a position to save valuable cap space and land a hefty return in a trade. This is what the Kansas City Chiefs got when they traded away Tyreek Hill, and they were happy with the decision. ”

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Cap Hit Skyrockets in 2023

No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022

Despite Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs making a plea for his big brother to join him in Dallas, Diggs is locked with Buffalo for the 2022 NFL season. However, the longer the Bills wait to restructure his deal, the higher Diggs’ market value goes up.

In 2023, Diggs will be in the final year of his contract, during which he’s set to earn $18 million. While that’s a lot of money, it’s below what other top receivers are making in the league.

While there’s no doubting Buffalo wants to keep Diggs, quarterback Josh Allen’s contract comes with a $39.772 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac.com, which is a huge jump from his 2022 cap hit of $16.372 million, and with the market value for top receivers skyrocketing, they might not be able to afford him.

However, if the Bills restructure Allen’s contract, which he may be willing to do if it means keeping Diggs, general manager Brandon Beane could find a way to keep his top receiver for the foreseeable future.

NBC Sports Analyst Issued a Warning to the Bills About Digg’s Contract

Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked during a press conference on Friday, March 18, if or when he’d restructure Diggs’ deal. Beane answered by saying that he was in no rush to get that done right now:

We’ve got Stefon for two years. We know that. We’ll, at the right time, we’ll work with his reps and see if there’s something to be done that makes sense to him. It’s gotta be fair and gotta makes sense for him. But Stef has been great… He’s a winner. He’s all-in on winning. And sure, everyone wants to get paid but he wants to be on a winning team. And I think he’s been the best version of himself so I don’t see that being an issue.

However, Beane’s plan to wait may blow up in his face, per NBC Sports‘ Mike Florio, who issued a stern warning to the Bills on Sunday, March 27, reminding Buffalo how quickly the receiver was able to leave Minnesota in 2020 after announcing he wanted out. “In a matter of hours, the Vikings had a deal in place with the Bills,” Florio wrote.

“They addressed quarterback Josh Allen’s deal after three years with the team, even though they still had Allen under contract for two more years. Diggs could be thinking, ‘They didn’t wait for Allen. Why wait for me?’… The right way to handle it would be to get him taken care of sooner than later, before he begins to sour on the Bills the way he soured on the Vikings.”

READ NEXT: Bills Linked to Denver Broncos ‘Bargain-Bin’ FA Cornerback: Report