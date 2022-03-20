Bills No. 1 WR Suddenly Deletes All Photos on Instagram

The Buffalo Bills are working hard to restructure their roster for the 2022 NFL season, however, one player they didn’t have to worry about losing in free agency is the No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has one of the largest cap hits at $17.917 million in 2022, per Spotrac.com, and still has two years left on his contract. However, alarm bells were set off after the two-time Pro Bowler suddenly deleted all of his Instagram posts on Saturday, March 19.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

The 28-year-old has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and while he’s gone through previous phases of deleting large portions of his posts, most of them eventually reappear.



It’s not immediately clear what prompted Diggs to clean house on Saturday evening, but it’s a bit worrisome considering that it was just over a month ago when Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suddenly scrubbed his Instagram page clean save for two photos and unfollowed the team’s official page.

Murray’s social media cleansing pre-empted a dramatic public saga between the disgruntled Pro Bowl quarterback and the team’s front office. While the 24-year-old Oklahoma alum has since reinstated his Instagram photos, the Cardinals and their franchise star have yet to agree on a long-term plan for the future.

Diggs, however, still follows the official Buffalo Bills Instagram page, along with nearly all of his teammates including Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, and Dawson Knox. He also follows newly-signed players such as Von Miller and Shaq Lawson.

Diggs wiping his page clean doesn’t appear to be in correlation with his relationship with the Bills, and the former fifth-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft will likely replenish his photos at some point soon.

Bills GM Said He Wasn’t In a Hurry to Restructure Diggs’ Deal

Brandon Beane appears in no hurry to do a Stefon Diggs contract extension. I know that seems to worry many of #BillsMafia, but it doesn't the #Bills GM. "I don't see that being an issue." pic.twitter.com/OT723ItkM6 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 18, 2022

After signing eight-time Pro Bowl Von Miller to a six-year $120 million contract, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked during a press conference on Friday, March 18, if or when he’d restructure Diggs’ deal. Beane answered by saying that he was in no rush to get that done right now.

“We’ve got Stefon for two years. We know that. We’ll, at the right time, we’ll work with his reps and see if there’s something to be done that makes sense to him. It’s gotta be fair and gotta makes sense for him. But Stef has been great.

“He reached out to Von [Miller] on the recruiting process… He’s a winner. He’s all-in on winning. And sure, everyone wants to get paid but he wants to be on a winning team. And I think he’s been the best version of himself so I don’t see that being an issue.”

Diggs Remains Very Active on Twitter

Do you guys wet your toothbrush before you put the toothpaste on it? Or after? — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 17, 2022

Despite clearing his Instagram, the superstar receiver remains very active on Twitter. Over the past few weeks, Diggs has tweeted messages of congratulations to former teammates getting new deals, and asking questions such as, “Anybody know why cable companies always want the boxes back?”

Pushing positivity and good energy ✨ — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 13, 2022

As Beane noted, Diggs was a huge part in convincing Miller to leave the Los Angeles Rams and come to Buffalo, which sounds like the opposite of a player who’s possibly disenchanted with his team.

“That’s my guy. I talked to him about it,” Miller said of Diggs. “To be honest, I talked to him about this locker room since he got here. I asked him about it. He said he loved it. He said he loved everything about Buffalo. For Stefon Diggs, Mr. International, for him to give me those kudos, it really made me feel at peace with coming here and being a part of this.”

READ NEXT: Bills Trade With Cleveland Browns to Land New Backup QB: Report