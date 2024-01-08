Bills WR Stefon Diggs Whispers 2-Word Message to Josh Allen After Win

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14 on Sunday Night Football. Not only did the Bills clinch the AFC East for the fourth consecutive year, they enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed.

While there’s much to celebrate, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t settling for just making it to the playoffs. After defeating Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, Diggs ran up to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and whispered a simple message.

“Four more,” Diggs said.

Allen is on the same page. Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen made it clear that he’s happy with how the team bounced back this season. Buffalo has won five straight games to put themselves in position once again win the division. But after so many years of earning that title and falling apart in the playoffs, Allen knows Bills Mafia wants more.

“This is fun, this is cool,” Allen said of winning the AFC East. “But all it solidifies is one more game. We got to find a way to put our best food forward and win games.”

Allen finished against Miami completing 30-of-38 passes for 359 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. While he also had an uncharacteristic fumble, Allen led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 67 yards.

Stefon Diggs Broke Out of His Offense Rut Against the Dolphins

Heading into Week 18, there was a lot of concern over Diggs’ minimized role on offense. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia called the Bills’ usage of Diggs “abnormal,” because they haven’t gone away from him completely. But the team’s No. 1 receiver being held to under 50 yards six times in the last seven games was troublesome.

“The best explanation is that they probably saw more value in keeping Diggs fresh while they were calling designed running plays,” Buscaglia surmised. “The Bills had a designed pass play on only three of the 12 plays Diggs wasn’t on the field during those two series. No matter what, though, jumpstarting Diggs ahead of the postseason — if they make the postseason — should be one of their top priorities in Week 18.”

Against the Dolphins, Diggs tallied seven receptions for 87 yards against Miami. When Allen was asked about getting Diggs more involved after the game, “We tried not to do anything out of the ordinary,” he said, taking responsibility for his part in needing to get Diggs the ball more. “There are a couple of big plays I need to be able to hit on.”

The Bills Face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the First Round of the Playoffs



Next up, the Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. As the No. 2 seed, the Bills have home field advantage. The will host the Steelers (No. 7 seed) on Sunday, January 14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Because the Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day, the Bills would’ve made the playoffs even if they lost to Miami. The Bills finished the regular season with an 11-6 record.