Bills Star WR Gets Brutally Honest About Playoff Loss to Bengals

Nearly three weeks have passed since the Buffalo Bills‘ journey to the Super Bowl was cut short following their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who got angry with quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines before storming out of Highmark Stadium, admitted he’s still not over it.

While in Phoenix, Arizona for the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 9, Diggs revealed to The Buffalo News what he did immediately after leaving Orchard Park that night.

“I watched the game after the game on my iPad,” Diggs said. “I watched the game like five times, just to see what kind of really happened, and I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did. We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

Diggs is doing his best to move past the soul-crushing loss and appeared to have the time of his life while participating in his third Pro Bowl last weekend.

“I’ve been good,” he said. “I kind of compartmentalize it for right now, until like work’s done. So, I’ve just been working my tail off, just to stay focused on that and try to get it off my mind. But, you know, I definitely was disappointed just to see how everything shook out, and we kind of got to figure it out… But it was just like… it was rough.”

Diggs Said He Feels Like the Bills Let Everydown Down

On Friday, February 10, Diggs went into further detail about why the Bills’ season-ending loss has been so difficult to get over. The 28-year-old receiver said during an appearance on USA Today Sports Show at Super Bowl 57 Radio Row,” It weighs on your emotions a little bit, especially considering Buffalo is that tight knit, family town. You want to win for them. You want to do everything for them, but it’s just so much going on in the world.”

From the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket back in May that killed 10 people to the historic blizzard in December which caused over 25 local deaths, and of course, watching Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest during the team’s Monday Night Football on January 2.

“You kind of try to put it in the back of your mind or compartmentalize momentary, just so you can focus on games,” Diggs said. “Went through a lot, it’s never any excuses but it was tough.”

‘We Don’t Want Nothing But a Super Bowl Ring,’ Diggs Said

In a separate interview on Radio Row in Phoenix with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Austin Ekeler and Yahoo! Sports analyst Matt Harmon, Diggs was asked about how he measured the success of a season.

“I mean, I feel like it also depends on what kind of team you have,” Diggs answered. “We’ve had a group that’s kind of been together for a while. Of course, at this point, we don’t want nothing but a Super Bowl ring. So it’s like, of course, it’s like necessarily not Super Bowl or bust, but that’s all you’re aiming for. That’s all anybody is aiming for.”

After consecutive seasons of falling short in the playoffs, it’s clearly weighing on Diggs. “The closer you get, the more you feel obligated to win a Super Bowl. So it’s like, we’ve been close for three years in a row, so it’s like all right now, know what I’m saying?… What are we doing? What’s going on here? We got to figure out what’s what or figure out why we’re not getting over the hump.”