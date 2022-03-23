Bills WR’s Tweet After Tyreek Hill Joins AFC East Rival Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills shocked everyone when they signed eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller last week, however, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday, March 23, that the Kansas City Chiefs were in “serious talks” with the team’s AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, for a trade regarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill, jaws dropped.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s friendly with Hill, couldn’t believe what he was seeing. The two-time Pro Bowler spoke for everyone when he tweeted, “The hell going on…” which racked up nearly 50,000 likes within an hour.

An hour later, Schefter confirmed that Hill, who’s already one of the best receivers in NFL history, he’s racked up 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns since the Chiefs selected him as their fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was taking his talents to South Beach.

Schefter tweeted, “Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.”

This year should be interesting 😈 — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) March 23, 2022

Fellow Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie also tweeted after seeing Hill was heading to the Dolphins. He wrote, “This year should be interesting 😈.”

😳 The Miami Dolphins have the fastest offense in the nfl. Mostert, Waddle and now Hill 🔥🔥🔥 — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 23, 2022

Bills free agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders also chimed on the Hill news. The veteran tweeted, “😳 The Miami Dolphins have the fastest offense in the nfl. Mostert, Waddle and now Hill 🔥🔥🔥.”

Sanders, 35, has not been signed to a team for the 2022 NFL season and while he’s alluded possibly retiring, as of Wednesday, no final decision has yet been made public.

Is Hill a Bigger Threat to the Bills as a Dolphins’ Receiver?

Mahomes losing a key weapon > Tua gaining one — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 23, 2022

Following the Bills’ heartbreaking overtime playoff defeat to the Chiefs this past year, there’s an inherent joy for the Bills in seeing that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has lost his No.1 receiver. However, now that the 28-year-old will now be on a team that Buffalo faces at least twice a year under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The #Bills path to the division title may have gotten harder through the Fins obtaining Hill, but their path to the Super Bowl may have gotten easier through the Chiefs losing Hill. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) March 23, 2022

Dolphins fans were thrilled to learn Hill was heading to Miami, and many of them tweeted about Miami now being the No. 1 team in the AFC East.

Something we’re forgetting here, folks. Is Tyreek Hill the same guy without Patrick Mahomes? Honestly curious. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 23, 2022

While the excitement from Dolphins fans is understandable, Hill is the most explosive receiver in the league, the Bills still have quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, Diggs as his No. 1 receiver, and a Miller-led defensive line ready to shut Hill down.

Hill’s Massive Contract Brought Up the Need for the Bills to Restructure Diggs’ Contract

In order to pry the 28-year-old receiver from the Chiefs, the Dolphins made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Dolphins are signing Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $75 million extension as part of the trade from the #Chiefs, per source. So he’s now under contract through the 2025 season at $23.8M per year overall.”

Hill’s insanely huge contract ups the bar for what top receivers will expect in the future, which is why NFL analysts have been encouraging the Bills for months to make Digg’s re-signing and extension a priority.

Urgency over Diggs’ contract arose after superstar receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders, as there’s fear that the Maryland alum, who’s the same age as Hill, will price out of the Bills’ cap the longer they wait.

Would really like to see the #Bills extend Diggs sooner than later… https://t.co/pt3KHcKT1A — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 23, 2022

The next contract extension the Bills give out should be to Stefon Diggs. Not Dawson Knox, not Tremaine Edmonds, not Ed Oliver. Diggs. — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) March 23, 2022

I want Diggs’ contract extended right now. I do. But if anything happens and we lose Knox just know I will raise ABSOLUTE HELL. (This is not me saying we should chose Knox over Diggs – this is just a Knox stan account on the side) — Tara Rose 🦬 (@x0TaraRose) March 23, 2022

Those Stefon Diggs contract negotiations just got very interesting #Bills — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) March 23, 2022

Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked during a press conference on Friday, March 18, if or when he’d restructure Diggs’ deal. Beane answered by saying that he was in no rush to get that done right now.

“We’ve got Stefon for two years. We know that. We’ll, at the right time, we’ll work with his reps and see if there’s something to be done that makes sense to him. It’s gotta be fair and gotta makes sense for him. But Stef has been great.

“He reached out to Von [Miller] on the recruiting process… He’s a winner. He’s all-in on winning. And sure, everyone wants to get paid but he wants to be on a winning team. And I think he’s been the best version of himself so I don’t see that being an issue.”

