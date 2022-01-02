Bills WR Raises Eyebrows After Sending Falcons Star a Surprise Gift

In the midst of preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs surprised one of his opponents with a special delivery on Saturday night.

In a video that quickly went viral on Twitter, Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson shows off the delicious present he received from Diggs, a seemingly endless line of to-go boxes containing Buffalo’s famous wings.

The delivery included a personal note from Diggs, “To CP: Welcome to Buffalo. Enjoy the wings – Stefon.”

Patterson was clearly touched by the gift, tweeting, “@stefondiggs You a real 1 fam.” Diggs tweeted back in response with two flexing arm emojis and wrote, “don’t eat too much lol.”

Let me me make some calls. See what I can do flash — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 29, 2021

It should be noted that a few days earlier, Patterson asked Diggs for some wings while he was in Buffalo, specifically asking his former Minnesota Vikings teammate to send them to his hotel room.

Twitter Believes Diggs Is Trying to Recruit Patterson or Attempting to Slow Him Down on Game Day

After seeing Diggs follow through on Patterson’s request, fans on Twitter believed this might be his way of luring the triple-threat athlete, Patterson has played wide receiver, running back, and as a safety this past season, to join him in Buffalo.

“See this is why culture and leadership matters,” one man tweeted. “Stef Diggs is making Brandon Beane’s job easier. “Uh…your client wants a vet minimum salary as long as he can get wings from Bar Bill? Sounds good to me.”

Patterson to Buffalo confirmed https://t.co/IVKyFWy1Y3 — SpencerBrownFanPage (9-6) (@Allen2Diggs) December 30, 2021

The prospect of Patterson joining the Bills next season got a lot of fans hyped. “See you next year in Bills threads Cordarrelle,” one fan responded, while another fan could already picture the possible starting lineup, “Diggs, McKenzie, Davis, Bease, Motor, and Allen :)” he tweeted.

Diggs and Patterson spent two seasons together playing the Vikings and it seems fans would love to see them reunite. “You and him gonna be teammates in Buffalo next year,” one man tweeted with the fingers crossed emojis.

However, they say no good deed goes unpunished, and numerous people tweeted that this might be Diggs’ attempt to ruin Patterson’s game before the two teams meet at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on January 2.

Diggs giving Patterson the spicy poops for game day 💯 #BillsMafia — 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 ⎈ (@sharpndpensel) January 2, 2022

“Patterson might be slower tomorrow now too. What a huge move by Diggs here,” one fan tweeted, while another person commented, “I love it and the wing love, however might not bode well for their performance tomorrow.”

While it’s highly unlikely Diggs would do anything to sabotage his close friend, one person tweeted, “Great game plan… get the opponent heavy and bloated on fried wings the night before a game.”

One person believes Diggs is neither recruiting nor concocting an evil plan when it came to sending Patterson some wings. He tweeted, “Recruiting is wishful thinking. I get why people think it. But it’s more that the NFL is a brotherhood. Patterson and Diggs played together and asked Diggs about where to get wings and Diggs hooked his boy up. The bond between players is deep. Even when it’s the opposition.”

Diggs Offered Patterson One of the Highest Compliments Possible Leading Up to Week 17

Cordarrelle Patterson’s response: “I think he’s (Diggs) just blowing smoke up my ass” https://t.co/80qNYtLOyy pic.twitter.com/Wt1XpyWb5j — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 29, 2021

Diggs spoke to the media on Wednesday, December 29 about the Bills’ upcoming game against the Falcons, and shared his incredibly strong views on Patterson as a player.

“He’s probably the most talented person I’ve ever seen with the ball in his hand besides Adrian Peterson,” Diggs said, per Bills Wire. “He’s up there – in my opinion, because I played with him – with guys like Dalvin Cook – and even those running backs.”

“He’s like 6-2, 225 but he looks a little stronger than that. Our old coach, George Stewart, our receivers coach, used to say he’s too strong, too fast and too big. He’s one of those guys that’s extremely talented, can play all around the field and really just a generational talent.”

