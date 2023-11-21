NFL Coaching Legend Defends Bills QB Josh Allen Over Controversial Call

More than two weeks later, Josh Allen’s intentional grounding penalty is still generating controversy.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was flagged for grounding in a critical play against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 5, pushing the Bills out of scoring range just before halftime. Allen overthrew wide receiver Gabe Davis on what appeared to be a miscommunication on the play, but officials huddled and concluded that it was intentional grounding.

The call generated some pushback at the time, with Allen saying afterward that he had never seen intentional grounding called on a miscommunication. Now, legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy is jumping into the mix to further defend Allen.

Tony Dungy: ‘Why?’

In Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a similar overthrow that was not flagged. Dungy pointed out that the league was inconsistent in the two plays, flagging Allen when other quarterbacks have not been penalized for the same play.

Two weeks ago we were told by @NFLOfficiating that this was intentional grounding. Yesterday it was not. Is it or isn’t it? Please let us know.

Dungy noted that the two play were nearly identical, though one resulted in a penalty and the other did not.

“For those of you that didn’t see the Buffalo-Cinn intentional grounding here it is,” Dungy wrote on X . “No different than the Pitt-Cle play yesterday. No pressure. Just miscommunication with WR. Same play—one is called intentional grounding the other is not. Why?”

Josh Allen Questioned Call

Allen had already spoken up on the call, telling reporters after the game that he had never seen a quarterback take a penalty on a miscommunicated option route.