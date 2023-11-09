Travis Kelce on Bills QB Josh Allen’s Controversial Call: ‘It’s Bogus’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting some support after his controversial penalty call in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen was flagged for taunting on a touchdown run in the first quarter of Buffalo’s 24-18 loss on November 5. Allen had pump-faked Bengals safety Nick Scott on the play, then pointed toward Scott as he walked into the endzone for the game-tying touchdown.

Officials flagged Allen for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made it clear this week that he vehemently disagrees with the call.

“One of the weakest taunting calls you’ve ever seen? Probably,” Kelce said on an episode of the New Heights podcast. “I’m not sure if I’ve seen too many of them… I think it’s bogus. I’m on Josh’s team on this. This is bull****.”