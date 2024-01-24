Travis Kelce Shuts Down Rumors About Halftime Chat With Josh Allen

There were numerous incredible plays during the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round. However, one of the most viral moments had nothing to do with what was happening on the field.

During halftime, with the Bills up 17-13, the CBS broadcast captured Bills quarterback Josh Allen chopping it up with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they headed through the tunnel. Viewers were dying to know what Allen and Kelce were talking about in the midst of such a pivotal matchup.

Knowing that Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was at Highmark Stadium, along with Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, albeit in separate suites, hilarious rumors started to fly.

“its so fun being pop star boyfriends together” pic.twitter.com/uPfLEFvV5u — b⸆⸉౨ৎ (@dressdaydream13) January 22, 2024

One person guessed, “You think you can get me some floor VIP seats to Taylor’s show in London this summer?” A Bills fan suggested, “Josh: My girlfriend is hotter than yours. Kelce: Is not. Josh: Is too.”

On the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Jason Kelce, who had his own shirtless viral moment at the game, asked his younger brother what they were talking about. And no, it had nothing to do with Swift or Steinfeld.

“I just caught Josh, he might’ve asked me how I’m getting so open. And I just told him, ‘Baby, I blend in the trees with the best of them. Stealth mode,” Kelce answered. “You’ve gotta have stealth mode as a skill set that s*** will get you out of everything.”

As Jason noted, it’s rare for the home team to share a tunnel with their opponents. “Typically, every stadium there’s a home team tunnel and away team [tunnel],” Travis added. “This is a unique case where we’re all going to the same tunnel.”

Travis Kelce Offered Bills QB Josh Allen High Praise After the Bills Lost

"It's crazy you even got here bro." 🤝 Travis Kelce to Josh Allen postgame. pic.twitter.com/UahKMbRPTM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024



The chat Allen and Kelce shared after the game was understandably much different in tone. The Bills’ 27-24 loss marked the third time in four seasons that Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs.

The 27-year-old quarterback did his best to propel the Bills to victory. Allen completed 26-of-39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, along with 12 carries for 72 yards and two rushing scores. The Bills were considered favorites to win with home field advantage. Between a botched fake punt attempt, a heavily depleted defense, several dropped passes, and Tyler Bass missing a game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter, Buffalo couldn’t get it done.

It was yet another heartbreaking defeat for Allen and the Bills, and Kelce knew it. “You know it’s all the love in the world baby,” Kelce told Allen. “Love you, brother. Helluva job getting here. That s**** crazy that you got here.”

While the Chiefs locked in the No. 3 seed before the regular season finale, the Bills went on a five-game win streak to cinch the No. 2 seed. With a 6-6 record back in November, the Bills’ chances of even making the postseason seemed impossible. Buffalo’s comeback was indeed incredible, but once again, their Super Bowl journey was thwarted by the Chiefs.

“I think the Bills have a lot to be proud of,” Kelce reiterated on his podcast. “On how their players reacted and how their coaches reacted. Cause you don’t get to where they got by just having a whole bunch of guys not invested. There’s absolutely nothing to be hanging your head about.”

Josh Allen Promises to ‘Keep Fighting’ After Losing to the Chiefs

"Losing sucks… I don't know what else to say." -Josh Allen@BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/tLjAyn2lBB — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 22, 2024



As Kelce and the Chiefs prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Allen is already looking ahead to next season.

Speaking to reporters on January 22, Allen didn’t hide how much the defeat stung. “When you do feel this way, it makes winning all that much more special,” Allen said.

“And this isn’t something that we’re going to run from. It’s not something we’re going to hide from. We got to take it on the chin and continue to learn and get better, and I know that’s not what people want to hear. They want to see results. We want to see results. Just like you guys, we want to win, and that’s the fact.

“And at the end of the season, there’s one happy team. We’re gonna keep fighting and keep working as hard as we can until we are that one team. So, long road ahead, long offseason. Got to continue to keep putting in the work, getting better in the offseason, getting together with guys, and figuring out what we can do to get over this hump.”