Photo of Bills Defense Draping Tre White’s Jersey on Table Goes Viral

Before the Buffalo Bills popped the champagne to celebrate winning the AFC East division title for the second year in a row, the team’s defensive backs made sure one of their teammates who was unable to participate in their Week 18 victory was honored along with them.

Following the Bills’ dominant 27-10 win over the Jets on Sunday, January 9, all five of Buffalo’s defensive backs entered the postgame media conference together. But before taking any questions, they draped Tre’Davious White‘s jersey over the center of the table.

All five members of the Bills secondary are here for the postgame press conference, and their first move was to drape Tre’Davious White’s jersey over the table. pic.twitter.com/MSzq5kBh04 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 10, 2022

Fans loved seeing this tribute to White, who suffered a season-ending injury during the Bills primetime Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a game they won 31-6.

This #Bills DB group is special…all coming out together to answer questions & bringing a Tre White jersey with them. — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) January 10, 2022

“I love these guys,” one woman tweeted, after seeing the photo. “Such heart, talent, humility, loyalty, honor.. incredible humans. So proud to be a fan.”

Jordan Poyer: We just got off FaceTime with Tre’Davious White. We wish he was here with us, but I know he’s going to bounce back. He’s excited for everyone. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wokrjHh3VQ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 10, 2022

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he FaceTimed White as soon as the game ended, per Buffalo’s official Twitter account: “We just got off FaceTime with Tre’Davious White. We wish he was here with us, but I know he’s going to bounce back. He’s excited for everyone.”

Now, the Bills enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the AFC and their next opponent hinges on which team wins on Sunday Night Football. If the Las Vegas Raiders lose, the Bills will face the Los Angeles Chargers. But if the Chargers win, Buffalo will once again face their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots.

White’s Devastating Fate Was Sealed After an MRI Revealed He Suffered a Torn ACL

Powerful image as Sean McDermott knelt next to Tre White.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eQQ1imRTJH — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 26, 2021

The Bills’ worst nightmare was realized after White underwent an MRI, confirming a torn ACL. The fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended, and the 26-year-old appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

After White exited the field at the Caesers Superdome on November 25, Dane Jackson took over his spot. The 2020 seventh-round pick initially lost his starting role to Levi Wallace, but the Bills were limited in their options against the Saints.

Leslie Frazier Deserves Credit For the Bills Defense Thriving Despite White’s Absence

After losing the team’s No. 1 cornerback, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier needed to figure out a way to replace one of their irreplaceable players. However, Frazier did exactly that with players like Poyer, Micah Hyde, Harrison Phillips, and Mario Addison.

In fact, that’s one of the first things head coach Sean McDermott mentioned during the postgame conference on Sunday night after the Bills defense recorded a season-high total of nine sacks on Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Hello, Mrs. Wilson? Just letting you know your son has been sacked NINE times this evening.” #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TESheFEhS8 — Ryan Johnson (@Lif3ofRy22) January 10, 2022

WKBW’s Matthew Bove tweeted, “Sean McDermott on the dominant stretch for the defense: I want to make something very clear. This is Leslie Frazier’s defense, not Sean McDermott’s defense.”

Frazier’s ability to lead a dominant defense is nothing new. In 2018, Bills finished 2nd in yards allowed, 3rd in 2019, and 14th in 2020. As for the 2021 NFL season, they have become the No. 1 defense in the NFL, giving up the fewest yards and the second-fewest points.

