Ex-Bills $69 Million Star Bolts for Rams After ‘Tragic’ End in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills made sweeping changes to their roster ahead of free agency. Entering the offseason $43.3 million over the $255.4 million limit, the Bills abruptly released six veterans.

One of the toughest goodbyes was to All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. White signed a four-year $69 million extension in 2020 and was under contract through 2025. However, an ACL tear prematurely ended White’s 2022 NFL season before he tore his Achilles in Week 4.

The Bills general manager Brandon Beane revealed at the NFL’s annual meeting on March 24 that the door was still open for White to return. However, the Bills’ first-round pick from the 2017 NFL draft is gone.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Tuesday, March 26, that “White intends to sign a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a max value up to $10 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.”

While White garnered interest from several teams in free agency, it seems the Rams had a leg up as the veteran continues to heal. “A connection: Rams team doctor Neal ElAttrache repaired Tre’Davious White’s Achilles, and the two spent time together post-surgery, rehabbing,” Schefter noted.

Just one day prior, Bills head coach Sean McDermott got emotional speaking to reporters about White’s abrupt release. “To me, it’s tragic, in some ways, because of the injuries, and had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would have taken him and us?” McDermott said.

“I think he’s one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo – I really believe that.”

Former Bills Star Tre’Davious White Missed 30 Games Over The Past 3 Seasons

After White went down in early October, speculation sparked over whether the Bills would keep the two-time Pro Bowler. While mulling over replacement options, The Buffalo News reporter Ryan O’Halloran floated the idea of cutting the 29-year-old star.

The veteran has missed 30 games over the last three seasons. He’s appeared in just 10 games since 2022. If White was willing to return to Buffalo on a heavily discounted contract, there was a strong chance a reunion could happen. However, with only $6 to $7 million in cap space, it’s unlikely that the Bills could’ve matched the Rams’ offer.

The Bills Will Face Tre’Davious White & The Rams in 2024

The Bills will see White soon, as Buffalo is scheduled to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium next season. Schefter reported, “The compensation metric for getting this deal done was one piece of the puzzle,” Conner said. “The most important part was Tre having assurance and confidence there was a clear strategic plan for his return to the field at his optimal level.

“We both were able to speak to (Rams head coach) Sean McVay and VP of Sports Performance Reggie Scott, who articulated a plan we felt comfortable with.”

With Beane teasing a possible return, White’s exit hit Bills Mafia extra hard on Tuesday. WKBW’s Matthew Bové posted, “It feels weird even seeing this. Can’t believe he’s not on the Bills and actually signing with another team.”

Based on McDermott’s comments on Monday, however, he seemed to know White was about to leave. “He’s all class, all the time, and he works his tail off,” McDermott said. “And he’s one of the best human beings I know. From what he came from and how he’s not only lifted himself up, but lifted his family up. And the way he’s lifted our team up over the years.

“It’s just, to me, a very unfortunate situation with the injuries. And, anyway, it’s, yeah, sorry to – sad to – see him go.”