Bills GM Reveals ‘Door Is Not Closed’ on $69 Million Star’s Return

The Buffalo Bills made sweeping changes to their roster ahead of free agency. Entering the offseason $43.3 million over the $255.4 million limit, Bills general manager Brandon Beane abruptly released six veterans.

Among the cuts was All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. White signed a four-year $69 million contract extension in 2020 and was under contract through 2025. However, an ACL tear prematurely ended White’s 2022 NFL season before he tore his Achilles in Week 4.

Speaking to reporters from the NFL’s annual meeting on Sunday, March 24, Beane revealed the Bills are “probably $6-7M under the cap right now,” per WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio. That estimate does not include the $10 million that will open on June 1 from White’s release.

While White has garnered interest from several teams in free agency, Beane said he could still return to Orchard Park.

“Beane said the door is not closed on a Tre’Davious White return,” WKBW’s Matthew Bové posted. “Said they made him a post-June 1 cut because it opened up an additional $4M down the road rather than just immediately cutting him. Wanted the flexibility.”

Bills Mafia was thrilled about this update. One fan posted, “Seeing this made my day so much better.” Another person wrote, “I might cry if he comes back can’t even lie.”

Without White, the Bills have Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford as their projected starting corners.

Releasing Tre’Davious White Was Predicted To Be One of the Toughest Moves for the Bills

After White went down in early October, speculation sparked over whether the Bills would keep the two-time Pro Bowler. While mulling over replacement options, The Buffalo News reporter Ryan O’Halloran floated the idea of cutting the 29-year-old star.

Calling it tough to cut White would be an understatement. He was the Bills first-round pick when Sean McDermott first took over as head coach in 2017 and has been a core member of the Bills roster ever since. Based on how emotional McDermott was while talking to reporters following White’s injury, it was always hard to imagine Buffalo letting him go.

However, the veteran has missed 30 games over the last three seasons. He’s appeared in just 10 games since 2022. If White is willing to return to Buffalo on a heavily discounted contract, there’s a strong chance a reunion could happen.

Beane said of White during his end-of-season presser, “We love Tre… For us, our focus here is just getting him healthy, more than anything else, to get him back on the field.

“We have’t gone down that road of what does our starting corners look like next year. What can we afford or anything like that. I do feel like we have some depth there, which helps. But again, a healthy Tre White is a heck of a talent. So, you always want that if you can make it happen.”

Brandon Beane Also Left the Door Open for Micah Hyde to Return

There’s another beloved former Bills veteran who could return next season. While safety Jordan Poyer moved on to sign with the Miami Dolphins following his release, his All-Pro partner Micah Hyde remains a free agent. Due to a history of neck injuries, the veteran was contemplating retirement after the 2023 NFL season.

“Beane said he doesn’t think Micah Hyde has ‘shut the door’ on playing and that the Bills ‘definitely wouldn’t shut the door to ever bringing a Micah Hyde back if he decides to play,'” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg posted. “Beane emphasized that he doesn’t know if Hyde is decided either way right now.”

While Hyde’s wife, Amanda Hyde, strongly indicated their time in Buffalo was done, a change of heart is always possible.

Speaking to reporters after the Bills were eliminated from playoffs, “I just have no idea what the future holds right now,” Hyde said. “I’m going to sit down, maybe in a couple weeks or something, and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush, no rush at all.”