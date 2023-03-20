Tyreek Hill Reacts to Former Dolphins WR Signing With Bills

While the Buffalo Bills were named strong suitors to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team announced on Monday, March 20 they were snagging a player from one of their AFC East rivals, and signing former Miami Dolphins veteran Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.

Sherfield’s name may not be familiar to many fans, as the Dolphins’ superstar receiving duo that is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle easily steal the spotlight, but last season, the 27-year-old posted career-high numbers across the board with 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

The former undrafted receiver out of Vanderbilt spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and a year with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Dolphins last season. While he only spent a year in Miami, his now-former teammate, Hill, was not happy to see him go. After seeing the news, Hill tweeted, “😨 omg.”

Just a few days before the news was announced, the Super Bowl champ checked in on Sherfield’s free agency status, as the speedy receiver had shared a cryptic message on Twitter, “😁😏.” Hill tweeted back, “you with us or what 😑.” Fins fans backed Hill up, begging Sherfield to stay in Miami.

Tyreek Hill checked in with his now-former teammate, Trent Sherfield, a few days ago. Sherfield opts to sign a one-year deal with the #Bills instead of returning to Miami. Interesting addition for Buffalo. Sherfield showed off a ton of speed last year. pic.twitter.com/i2bFWDCDMo — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 20, 2023

The seven-time Pro Bowler hyped Sherfield up last season. When Fox Sports’ official account asked Twitter to name the best current receiver in the NFL on November 16, Hill retweeted the message and wrote, “Trent Sherfield.”

Sherfield Is Ready to ‘Tear it Up’ in Buffalo, Excited to Work With Josh Allen

Sherfield thanked Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for giving him his first real shot as a receiver in the NFL, per WROC-TV‘s Thad Brown, and said, “Now, it’s time to tear it up in Buffalo.”

In an interview with Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Sherfield was asked why the Bills seemed like an easy fit for him. “That’s an easy question,” he said. You just watch the tape and you see how the offense is so explosive and obviously the special teams, how they play, I think that it’s a perfect fit for a player like me.”

#Bills are signing WR Trent Sherfield, team says. Sherfield set career highs in catches (30), yds (417) and TDs (2) in ’22 with the #Dolphins. He had one of Miami’s eight 20+ mph TDs, per @NextGenStats, the only one not by someone named Waddle or Hill.

pic.twitter.com/fbgLil2f31 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2023

Sherfield liked what he saw off the field, as well. “I think the DNA of this culture, how Sean [McDermott] has led these guys, the team chemistry, and just how these guys are bonded together, it fits the type of person I am.”

The former Dolphin is looking to make an immediate impact on offense. Sherfield said, “It’s so exciting” to play for quarterback Josh Allen. “He is as advertised. How he is, how he carries himself, and how he leads this team, it’s easy to get behind somebody like that. And obviously to be able to catch passes from a guy like him will be awesome.”

Bills Analysts Liked the Move to Sign Sherfield

Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/P7VzdkSAzr — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 20, 2023



While Hill is understandably sad to lose Sherfield, Bills Mafia was thrilled to see the 6-foot-1, 219-pound receiver land in Buffalo, especially after signing former New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harty last week. Helping facilitate the move, the Bills released locker room favorite, Isaiah McKenzie, which cleared an additional $2 million in cap space.

Go Long’s Tyler Dunne tweeted on Monday, “#Bills had zero choice but to work the fringes in free agency. Love what Brandon Beane has done on offense so far. Deonte Harty + Trent Sherfield are two totally different receivers that can play. Great values on both,” while Buffalo Rumblings’ Bruce Nolan wrote, “Sherfield is a W for me.”

Brown tweeted, “New #Bills WR Trent Sherfield was the highest graded blocking receiver by @PFF last year. He also played about half the Dolphins special teams snaps. Think Jake Kumerow but with maybe a bit more potential as a pass catcher.”

“More I look into Sherfield, more I like this signing for #Bills,” Brown added. “Very little injury history. Decent size. 4.45 speed. Consistent ability. This isn’t a ‘start buying Super Bowl tickets’ addition. But probably won’t be anyone else added who is more a lock to improve the team. WGR 550’s Nate Geary responded, “Eh, he probably is a top 4 guy with McKenzie gone,” while also noting he liked the receiver’s perimeter blocking skills.

speedy receiver coming off a year of career highs, and also? an all-time poster https://t.co/q9WGtzK3lP — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) March 20, 2023

The Buffalo News reporter Katherine Fitgerald approved of the “speedy receiver” and called him an “all-time poster,” hilariously reposting the Sherfield tweet from September 25, the game in which the Dolphins narrowly defeated the Bills 21-19 in the sweltering heat, “My cheeks have a big W tatted on them 😁.”