Bills Twitter Wants Head Coach Fired: ‘Horrible & Cowardly’ Vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills game against the Indianapolis Colts was expected to be a physical battle on Sunday, however, Frank Reich’s team was so dominant, fans filled Twitter with their outrage toward head coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills couldn’t get anything done on offense, but the top-rated defense also fell apart, allowing Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor to score five touchdowns before the fourth quarter even started.

Especially vexing for fans, was McDermott’s decision to keep going for field goals while the team was already down by multiple scores. Making matters even worse, kicker Tyler Bass, who was the No. 1 kicker in the entire league prior to Week 11, missed two attempts.

“There is no reason to kick there. That’s horrible and cowardly from McDermott,” one man tweeted, while another fan wrote, “I’m glad he missed it- I hate when McDermott plays for field goals in these situations. Im hoping one of these times he will regret it enough to stop doing it.”

As for the defense, their No. 1 job was to shut down Taylor, something for which safety Jordan Poyer said he was preparing to do all week. safety Jordan Poyer, who’s clearly been studying his tape all week.

Poyer said that Taylor is a superior back to the Tennessee Titans star believed to be the No. 1 rusher in the NFL.

“Derrick Henry’s a big, big guy,” said Poyer. “Not saying that Jonathan Taylor isn’t, but Jonathan Taylor is a little bit faster. I think a little bit more center of gravity. I’d say he breaks a lot of tackles not that Derrick Henry doesn’t. They do some things similar, but Jonathan Taylor’s still a very good running back and like I said, we’re going to have to play well.”

Derrick Henry vs. #Bills 2020: 19/57/2

2021: 20/143/3 Jonathan Taylor vs. Bills

2020: 21/78/1

Today: 22/138/3… and counting 2 of top backs in NFL really turned it around in this year's match-up vs. BUF — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 21, 2021

Welp, they did not play well. “McDermott needs to get heat for not having this team ready several weeks now,” another fan commented.

NFL Analysts Also Called Out McDermott for Questionable Calling Decisions

WGR55 reporter Nate Geary did not like what he was seeing on Sunday, and like fans on Twitter, ripped McDermott for his questionable playcalling.

Geary tweeted, “What has happened to Sean McDermott? You can’t stop Jonathan Taylor and you’re settling for FGs in a rain storm. I’m at a total loss. It’s one thing to get beat, it’s another one to beat yourself with bad coaching decisions, penalties and turnovers.”

Bills fans also called for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get fired. Tempers were running high amid such a blowout, and viewers continued to take their anger out on Twitter.

The Result of Bills Vs. Colts Could Shake Up the AFC Postseason

A rematch of last season's AFC Wild Card game. Who takes it?@Colts | @BuffaloBills 📺 : #INDvsBUF — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS

The last time the Bills faced the Colts was during the playoffs last season. On January 9, Buffalo narrowly beat Indianapolis 27-24 to win the AFC East Wild Card matchup. However, the Bills could’ve lost late in the fourth quarter when Colts’ then-quarterback Phillip Rivers threw a Hail Mary pass in hopes of a game-winning catch, but it was thankfully deflected by Hyde.

Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton wrote on November 17 that despite the Colts being +6000 odds to win Super Bowl 56, quarterback Carson Wentz’s bounce back, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions, along with the inimitable force of running back Jonathon Allen, they could usurp the AFC competition.

“The Colts have won four of their last five games,” Moton wrote. “They don’t have a victory against an opponent with a winning record, but that could soon change with the Buffalo Bills (Week 11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 12) coming up on the schedule. If Indianapolis knocks off one of the two division leaders, we would have to look at this team as a serious contender.”

